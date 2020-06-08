Milla Jovovich Brings Daughter Ever, 12, to Protest in Support of Black Lives Matter Movement

"I was able to show her how her small action made us all feel connected to something so much bigger that ourselves," Milla Jovovich wrote on Instagram

Milla Jovovich is teaching her oldest child that no voice is too small.

In an impassioned Instagram post over the weekend, the Resident Evil star shared a photo of herself and daughter Ever Gabo, 12, participating among others in a protest in the wake of George Floyd's death, while similar events are transpiring across the country two weeks after the 46-year-old truck driver became a victim of homicide.

The gathering, on a sidewalk next to a seemingly packed parking lot, saw participants holding up signs that read messages like "BLACK WOMEN'S LIVES MATTER" and "WHITE SILENCE IS VIOLENCE."

"As parents, my husband and I wanted to help our eldest daughter raise her voice in protest as well and feel like a real part of this incredible movement for justice that's happening all over the world in support of #blacklivesmatter," Jovovich, 44, wrote in her Saturday caption.

"Because no matter how small she thinks her voice is, she could see the impact of her actions right there in the moment by the overwhelming amount of people cheering and honking as they drove by our little group standing on the sidewalk. The smile on their faces as they raised their fists in the air while they went about their day," she added.

Jovovich said she and husband Paul W.S. Anderson — with whom she also shares daughters Osian Lark Elliot, 4 months, and Dashiel Edan, 5 — were "able to show [Ever] how her small action made us all feel connected to something so much bigger than ourselves and maybe inspired others to take action too."

The Fifth Element actress ended her post by encouraging her fellow parents "to do the same with their kids" — to "make some posters and go out into your neighborhood regardless of the size of your group."

"Because no matter how small your protest is, it will still affect like minded people in a positive way and who knows? Maybe it can seed a kernel of change in those that don't feel the same way we do," Jovovich said.

Milla Jovovich and daughter Ever

Ever — an actress herself, who was recently cast as Wendy in Disney's upcoming live-action Peter Pan and will also play a young Scarlett Johansson in the upcoming Black Widow — posed for a Flaunt photo spread earlier this year, opening up in the accompanying interview about both her career and the example she hopes to set for others.

"Never give up! Always challenge yourself, go beyond your limits. Never be afraid of showing who you are. You are more than just another pretty face. Don't be who you're not. Try to be your best you," she shared of what her biggest advice for other girls would be.

And the best part of being a big sister, Ever told Flaunt, is "knowing that there is a best friend that will always be there for you that you'll see every day at home, even if they annoy you at times!"

"I also like feeling that I'm responsible for my sisters when my parents aren't home — that I'm the one they look up to," the young actress added.

