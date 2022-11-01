Milla Jovovich and Daughter Dash Have a 'Special Halloween Experience' as Zombies in Poland

Milla Jovovich shares daughters Osian, Dashiel and Ever with director Paul W.S. Anderson

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE.

Published on November 1, 2022 12:34 PM
Milla Jovovich and Dash Halloween zombies
Photo: Milla Jovovich/Instagram

Milla Jovovich is finding a way to bring the magic of Halloween with her overseas.

The Fifth Element actress shared photos on Instagram with 7-year-old daughter Dashiel, where the two sport some seriously impressive but simple zombie makeup.

"There's no real Halloween in Europe so I decided to make a special Halloween experience for my 7-year-old daughter, Dash, so she could still feel the spooky spirit!" the mom of three explained.

"Mostly we just have zombie makeup on and we're walking around scaring people who have no clue why we look like this😂👻🎃🎃🎃🎃"

Jovovich's shares Dash, as well as daughters Osian, 2, and Ever, 14, with Paul W.S. Anderson, the director of several of the action star's films, including 2002's franchise-spawning Resident Evil — where the couple first met.

While Jovovich continues to act, Ever has taken up the craft as well, already with a number of credits under her belt.

Ever played the young Natasha Romanoff in last year's Marvel Cinematic Universe film Black Widow, and also appeared as a young version of her mother in 2016's Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

Next up, the young actress will play Wendy Darling in Disney's live-action adaptation of Peter Pan, titled Peter Pan & Wendy, to be released next year.

Milla Jovovich and her daughter
Milla Jovovich/Instagram

The Ukrainian-born actress and her oldest daughter wore sky blue to the amfAR Cannes Gala earlier this year, telling PEOPLE how important it was to represent Ukraine amid the war there.

"For me, it was really important coming here... Because I have family in Ukraine that are surviving the war. And I really felt like I wanted to represent my people," she explained. To do so, she chose a gown designed by Ukrainian brand Lever Couture.

"I just happened to see this designer and look at her pieces of art that she calls gowns," the Fifth Element actress continued. "And suddenly a friend of mine was like, 'Yes, she's Ukrainian.' And I met her and we became friends. And I said, 'You know what? This is the perfect place to showcase how amazing, how intellectual, how educated, how cultured the country of Ukraine is.' "

