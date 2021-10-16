Milla Jovovich and her 13-year-old daughter, Ever, showed off their "new mommy/daughter haircuts" on Instagram on Friday

Milla Jovovich and Her Mini-Me Daughter Ever Model New Haircuts in Stunning Selfies

Milla Jovovich is showing how her good looks run in the family!

The Fifth Element actress, 45, posed on Instagram on Friday alongside her mini-me daughter Ever, 13, in a duo of shots showing off their new haircuts.

An actress and singer who got her start in modeling (which she also still pursues), Jovovich wore her hair slightly shorter, but mom and daughter shared several similar traits, including their brunette manes and light eyes.

"New mommy/daughter haircuts by our amazing girl @stizzyho at her new salon @cutlerwesthollywood!!" Jovovich captioned the pair of pictures. "Thanks again for rockin us mama!!"

Ever is Jovovich's eldest child with her husband, Paul W.S. Anderson, the director of several of the action star's films, including 2002's franchise-spawning Resident Evil — where the couple first met.

The pair welcomed Ever in 2007, before tying the knot in 2009; they also share sons Dashiel, 6, and Osian, 1½.

While Jovovich continues to act — her last release was another collaboration with her director husband for last year's Monster Hunter — her daughter has taken up the craft as well, already with a number of credits under her belt.

Ever played the young Natasha Romanoff in this year's Marvel Cinematic Universe film Black Widow, and also appeared as a young version of her mother in 2016's Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

Next up, the young actress will play Wendy Darling in Disney's live-action adaptation of Peter Pan, titled Peter Pan & Wendy.

Slated to premiere on Disney+ in 2022, the film will also star Jude Law as Captain Hook and Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell.

Though Jovovich is a proud mom — calling Ever "an incredible talent" following her performance in Black Widow — she told Entertainment Tonight in December 2020 that she initially had some reservations when her daughter first showed an interest in show business.