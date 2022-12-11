Milla Jovovich Enjoys Snow Day with 7-Year-Old Daughter Dash in Sweet Photo: 'It Was Glorious'

"These are the moments that live forever in my memories," Milla Jovovich wrote on Instagram with a photo of herself and 7-year-old daughter Dashiel "Dash" Edan playing in the snow

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on December 11, 2022 07:30 PM
Milla Jovovich
Milla Jovovich . Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Milla Jovovich is sharing her love of snow with her 7-year-old daughter Dashiel "Dash" Edan.

The Fifth Element actress, 46, posted a sweet photo of her and her daughter on Instagram and wrote about just how much it meant to spend a snow day with her and create new memories.

"So much snow today!! And I couldn't have spent it with anyone better than my 7-year-old Dash," she wrote in the caption, sharing a photo of herself wrapped up in a large gray winter coat and matching scarf. Dash wore a blue onesie with a print featuring flowers, rainbows and trees, while blowing hot air into her hands to stay warm.

"These are the moments that live forever in my memories," Jovovich continued. "Blankets of white pillowing the treetops till the branches get so heavy, the snow falls on our heads in huge cascades, the sound of snow boots as people walk through melted, dirty slush by the roadsides."

Jovovich also noted that the fun-filled day included her "kid running through a clean fresh snowdrift in the park" and being stunned by "hundreds of birds" taking off in the park that were "so close I can almost feel their wings brush across my face."

"And all this with that little gloved hand in mine, chattering about everything in her sweet, exuberant way. It was glorious. It will definitely be part of the flashbacks I see before I die. (Ok that got dark) But. It. Was. Glorious. Happy Sunday everyone!" Jovovich added.

In October, Jovovich shared some fun and spooky photos with Dash on Instagram to celebrate the Halloween season. In the photos, the mother-daughter duo put on some impressive and simple zombie makeup, making faces for the camera.

"There's no real Halloween in Europe so I decided to make a special Halloween experience for my 7-year-old daughter, Dash, so she could still feel the spooky spirit!" the mom of three explained in the Instagram caption.

Paul W. S. Anderson, Dashiel Anderson and Milla Jovovich attend the amfAR Cannes Gala 2022
Gisela Schober/Getty Images

"Mostly we just have zombie makeup on and we're walking around scaring people who have no clue why we look like this," she added.

Jovovich shares Dash, as well as daughters Ever Gabo, 15, and 2½-year-old Osian Lark with Paul W.S. Anderson, who directed many of her films including the Resident Evil franchise, during which they met while making the first 2002 installment.

Ever recently starred as a young Natasha Romanoff in 2021's Black Widow after appearing as a younger version of her mother's character in 2016's Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

