Katie Stauffer Talks Twins Mila and Emma's Halloween Costumes and Keeping Her Kids Healthy

Image zoom Mila (L) and Emma Stauffer

Instagram-favorite twins, Mila and Emma Stauffer, are growing up so fast!

The sisters, who will turn 5 years old on Oct. 31, celebrated their birthday early with a party last Saturday, as it’s when most of their guests could attend.

And every year, it seems they’re becoming more “independent,” the girls’ mom Katie Stauffer tells PEOPLE — especially with helping out in the kitchen.

“They’re really big on cooking and being able to make things for themselves, from cereal to wanting to put things in the microwave and push the buttons,” Stauffer says. “Emma will literally go in and make her own cereal. I think that’s a pretty big milestone, actually, that they help out a lot.”

The mother of five also makes sure all her children are healthy throughout the year with a balanced diet and the help of Vicks, a brand they’ve always used.

“I’m not a crazy health freak, mainly because the kids eat well on their own,” says Stauffer, who is partnering with Vicks. “We’ve used Vicks growing up and so when they came out with this new line for children, we immediately jumped on it.”

As growing kids, the twins’ personalities are also evolving — and couldn’t be more different.

“Mila is a little bit more shy, surprisingly, and sensitive, where Emma takes charge and is kind of bossy, but in a good way,” Stauffer says. “One is just more outgoing, and that actually just came about because Emma used to be really shy. So their roles are kind of changing.”

Because their birthday falls on Halloween, it has become a tradition for their mom to put together fun and elaborate costumes based on pop-culture references for Mila and Emma to wear, and post them on Instagram.

“I usually do crazy costume pictures because they were born on Halloween. I’ve done it since they were 1,” she tells PEOPLE. “They’re usually more current shows. So we have some of those coming out, and people really like those.”

Some of the recognizable get-ups Stauffer has created have been a nod to television shows like Stranger Things, eras like the 1980s and even famous icons like Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe, the British Royal Family and, more recently, Bob Ross and his happy-little-tree-filled painting.

However, when it comes to their looks for actual Halloween, the twins prefer to dress themselves.

“I think Mila wants to be Sofia from Sofia the First. Emma wants to be someone from [PJ Masks], Catboy,” Stauffer says. “They just like to do cartoon stuff. So the costumes that I do for pictures are [for] fun.”