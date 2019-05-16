Mila and Emma Stauffer Debut Adorable New Summer Collection (Including Swimsuits!) at Target

Target

Mila and Emma Stauffer's summer clothing collection for kids is available now on target.com, with pieces ranging from $16 to $22

By
Jen Juneau
May 16, 2019 03:46 PM
Mila and Emma Stauffer are here to put some pizzazz in your little one’s warm-weather wardrobe.

The social-media-star twin sisters, 4½, just launched a collection of kids' pieces exclusive to Target that are perfect for summer, ranging in price from $16 to $22.

The sweet new items include a variety of dresses, a tank-top and short set and swimsuits featuring retro styles, fun prints, ruffled detailing and more.

Emma and Mila Stauffer's summer collection at Target
Emma and Mila Stauffer's summer collection at Target
Emma and Mila Stauffer's summer collection at Target
The sisters’ mom Katie Stauffer — a family blogger whose Instagram account boasts almost 4 million followers — previously spoke to PEOPLE about the girls’ new line at Target, revealing “they were actually a big part” of the design process, “especially Mila” while “Emma isn’t as picky on what she wears.”

“We’d have fabrics in mind and they said, ‘Definitely this one,’ ” Stauffer shared. “They were part of the fittings and everything. Mila would say, ‘I think this should be lower,’ and stuff like that.”

“They were a big part from the beginning to the end,” she added. “When we did get the dresses for them to call on, they were so excited.”

Emma and Mila Stauffer's summer collection at Target
Emma and Mila Stauffer's summer collection at Target
The mother of five described the pieces in the initial collection — which launched in February — as “very girly” and “basically high-end fashion at an affordable price.”

“Not a lot of bigger stores have that affordable high-end look. This particular line is for spring, so a lot of soft colors and floral,” Stauffer revealed to PEOPLE. “A lot of dresses. Also separates that match. But it is really feminine, really girly, springy and Easter!”

The girls (who turned 4 on Halloween and have become an internet sensation in part due to their hilariously adorable rant-style videos) “had the time of their lives” modeling for the collection.

“They totally understand what this is all about, which I didn’t know if they would,” Stauffer says. “They get there is going to be a clothing line at Target. I have never seen them more excited than at this photo shoot.”

Mila and Emma Stauffer’s summer collection is available now on target.com.

