Mila and Emma Stauffer Debut Adorable New Summer Collection (Including Swimsuits!) at Target

Mila and Emma Stauffer are here to put some pizzazz in your little one’s warm-weather wardrobe.

The social-media-star twin sisters, 4½, just launched a collection of kids' pieces exclusive to Target that are perfect for summer, ranging in price from $16 to $22.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The sweet new items include a variety of dresses, a tank-top and short set and swimsuits featuring retro styles, fun prints, ruffled detailing and more.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Emma and Mila Stauffer's summer collection at Target Target

Emma and Mila Stauffer's summer collection at Target Target

Emma and Mila Stauffer's summer collection at Target Target

RELATED GALLERY: Pint-Sized Pretty! 8 of the Cutest Buys from Emma and Mila Stauffer’s New Collection

The sisters’ mom Katie Stauffer — a family blogger whose Instagram account boasts almost 4 million followers — previously spoke to PEOPLE about the girls’ new line at Target, revealing “they were actually a big part” of the design process, “especially Mila” while “Emma isn’t as picky on what she wears.”

“We’d have fabrics in mind and they said, ‘Definitely this one,’ ” Stauffer shared. “They were part of the fittings and everything. Mila would say, ‘I think this should be lower,’ and stuff like that.”

“They were a big part from the beginning to the end,” she added. “When we did get the dresses for them to call on, they were so excited.”

Emma and Mila Stauffer's summer collection at Target Target

Emma and Mila Stauffer's summer collection at Target Target

RELATED VIDEO: Joanna Gaines Announces Her Target Summer Collection



The mother of five described the pieces in the initial collection — which launched in February — as “very girly” and “basically high-end fashion at an affordable price.”

“Not a lot of bigger stores have that affordable high-end look. This particular line is for spring, so a lot of soft colors and floral,” Stauffer revealed to PEOPLE. “A lot of dresses. Also separates that match. But it is really feminine, really girly, springy and Easter!”

The girls (who turned 4 on Halloween and have become an internet sensation in part due to their hilariously adorable rant-style videos) “had the time of their lives” modeling for the collection.

“They totally understand what this is all about, which I didn’t know if they would,” Stauffer says. “They get there is going to be a clothing line at Target. I have never seen them more excited than at this photo shoot.”

Mila and Emma Stauffer’s summer collection is available now on target.com.