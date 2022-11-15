Mila Kunis Says Ashton Kutcher Is Training Their Kids for a 5K After Inspirational NYC Marathon Run

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's kids are proudly following in their father's footsteps.

After the 44-year-old actor trained and completed the 2022 New York City Marathon on Nov. 6, the couple's daughter Wyatt, 8, and son Dimitri, 5, were so inspired cheering on Dad during his big race that Kutcher is now training them to run, too.

"Now they're going to start," Kunis, 39, tells PEOPLE of her kids at the Family Guy 400th episode celebration in Los Angeles. "They want to run a 5K and today he started training our kids to run. They did a half-mile run today. It's very cute."

Kutcher trained for months during a virtual Peloton series where he ran alongside some of his famous pals like Kim Kardashian and Kenny Chesney, all while raising more than $1 million on behalf of his charity, THORN, which protects children from trafficking and online child sexual abuse.

Bryan Bedder/New York Road Runners via Getty

"He nailed it," Kunis adds. "He did awesome. It's amazing for kids to watch their parents go through it, because it's not easy. It takes a toll on your body, and so our kids got to see him overcome all of this. It was very cool."

The actor finished just shy of four hours, impressing his entire family who attended the big day. Still, Kunis says don't expect her to join in the household's race-running habit anytime soon.

"I can lie and be like, 'Absolutely!'," the actress says. "But I'm not."

Thorn

Although her children understand Dad's new hobby, they're still having trouble wrapping their heads around the fact that their mom has played an animated character on television for 20 seasons.

"They only started understanding because I created a show for Web3," says Kunis, who's voiced Family Guy's Meg Griffin since 2000. "And because I kept talking about it in the house so much is when they were like, 'Oh, I get it. You make cartoons,' and I was like, 'Well, I guess so.' But no, they don't know Family Guy at all."

And Kutcher isn't the only one celebrating accomplishments at home right now.

David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock

Kunis, along with costars Seth MacFarlane, Seth Green and Alex Borstein got together to celebrate 400 episodes of playing the animated characters on Family Guy, and she couldn't be more appreciative of the show's success.

"I'm so happy for this job," Kunis says. "This is the greatest gig on the planet. I think I said this. You can find this quote. For 20 years, I'm so grateful for this job. I love it. I love everybody here."

"Get Stewie," the milestone 400th episode of Family Guy, will air Sunday, Nov. 20 at 9:30. p.m. ET/PT on FOX.