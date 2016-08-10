" 'You are very poor, you have nothing. Mommy and Daddy have a bank account,' " the actress jokes

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Where parenting is concerned, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher didn’t just wing it.

“The one topic of conversation we had even prior to ever having kids was always, ‘How do you raise a child to not be an a——?’ ” the Bad Moms actress, 32, said on the Sydney, Australia-based radio podcast The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

“It’s so important because we both came from pretty solid poverty backgrounds and grew up very poor and are very much self-made and are very aware of what a dollar is worth,” she adds. “Nothing’s been handed to us.”

Kunis admits it will be difficult to show 22-month-old daughter Wyatt Isabelle and her new baby on the way just how much to appreciate what they have since they will never “have ketchup soup for dinner,” but they’re going to do their very best.

“It’s a matter of teaching them from a very early age that, you know, ‘Mommy and Daddy may have a dollar, but you’re poor,’ ” she jokes. ” ‘You are very poor, you have nothing. Mommy and Daddy have a bank account.’ ”

As far as Bad Moms goes, Kunis says the movie is less about making fun of the mom world and more about embracing all types of parenting.

“If you can’t find a character to relate to, then chances are you are one of them and are in denial,” she says. “I think the writers did a beautiful job of creating very specific characters that people can hopefully pinpoint and be like, ‘That’s me!’ It’s very honest.”