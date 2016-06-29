Pregnant Mila Kunis Steps Out After Salon Trip - See Her Growing Baby Bump!
Mom-to-be Mila Kunis was spotted leaving a hair salon with a friend on Tuesday in Studio City, California — and the summer sun wasn’t the only thing glowing!
The 32-year-old actress was all smiles, showing off her growing baby bump in a black flowy tank top with white crocheted straps. She paired her summer look with light ripped jeans and flat sandals.
News of her baby on the way, her second child with husband Ashton Kutcher, was confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively on June 15. The new addition will join the former That ’70s Show costars’ daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 20 months.
Last week, the Bad Mom star debuted her baby bump while out with a different friend in Los Angeles.
Though transitioning from one child to two may be laborious for some, Kunis told Entertainment Tonight in May that she’s mastered the “balancing act” of being “a great partner, a great wife and a great woman.”
“Ashton genuinely lights up when talking about Wyatt and the little one on the way,” a source close to Kutcher, 38, told PEOPLE following the pregnancy announcement. “Everything about being a father is natural to him.”
