Mila Kunis: I'm Planning a Natural Birth

"I'm going to do it as all natural as I possibly can."

What is love? It’s getting a second fridge for your fiancée and stocking it with all sorts of food to satisfy any possible craving she might have during her pregnancy.

“I’ll tell you a funny story,” mom-to-be Mila Kunis says of Ashton Kutcher in an interview airing Friday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“He assumed that I was going to have goofy cravings, so he stocked our secondary fridge with weird food. Just like pickles and sauerkraut, or like anchovies and ice creams … just in case at one point during this pregnancy I’d be like, ‘I really want something.’ ”

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

What she’s been craving mostly is sauerkraut. But one day last week, the fridge came in handy when her cravings shifted.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, I need a pickle.’ It was just the weirdest thing,” Kunis says. “I needed this pickle, and he was like, ‘Hold on a second,’ and disappeared in the backyard and came back with the most amazing dill pickle of all time.”

The actress, 30, says she and Kutcher, 36, have a name picked out but they aren’t revealing it. They’re also keeping the sex a secret.

But Kunis is more forthcoming about her birth plan, saying she’s committed to having a natural birth — that is, without an epidural.

“The hospital that I’m going to be laboring in does a midwife, you know, doula type of thing,” she says. “I’m going to do it as all natural as I possibly can unless that there’s an emergency or something that should go wrong.”

She adds, “I did this to myself, I might as well just do it right. I wanted this!”