Mila Kunis Reveals Her Biggest 'Parenting Fail' That Caught Husband Ashton Kutcher Off Guard

After her young daughter was pushed in preschool, Mila Kunis said she told the now 6½-year-old to push the child back and say "no thank you"

Mila Kunis is coming clean about her biggest "parenting fail."

On a new installment of Ellen Digital's Mom Confessions web series, the Friends with Benefits star, 38, reveals a piece of advice she gave daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 6½, that she says might "get [her] in trouble."

"There was a little kid in my kid's preschool that wasn't very kind and pushed my daughter," she begins. "My daughter came back and was like, 'Such and such little kiddo pushed me.' And I instinctually said, 'Did you push her back?' And my daughter's like, 'No!' "

Kunis, who is also mom to son Dimitri Portwood, 4½, with husband Ashton Kutcher, says she then advised her daughter to "push her back next time and say no thank you and walk away."

After sharing the advice, the mom of two recalls "seeing Ashton's face and he's like, 'No!' " she says, mimicking Kutcher shaking his head in disagreement.

"You stand up for yourself and say no thank you," she remembers telling her daughter at the time. "Don't push her off of a ladder, off of a swing or off of a slide, but on the ground, even Steven, you push her back."

"I'd say that that's a parenting fail," she adds.

Elsewhere in the Mom Confessions video, the That '70s Show alum explained how her daughter reminds her of herself.

"My daughter is me. She is independent and feisty and wonderfully smart and it is an incredible trait to have as an adult but really hard to wrangle as a kid," she shares. "She has a million answers to one question and she's not wrong."