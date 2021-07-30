Mila Kunis Jokes About the Parenting 'Irony' of Not Letting Husband Ashton Kutcher Go to Space

Mila Kunis tells PEOPLE that with her two kids, she encourages their radical dreams by saying things like, "Yeah, baby, you can go to space. You could do anything you want to do"

Mila Kunis thinks her daughter would be upset to know Mom forbade Dad from traveling to outer space.

After Ashton Kutcher revealed earlier this month he previously had a ticket to ride in one of Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic flights to space but wife Kunis said that the voyage wasn't a "smart family decision," she told PEOPLE that it was probably "selfish" to put her foot down in that case.

Kunis also says squashing the intergalactic dreams contradicts how she now raises her kids — let alone the fact that their daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 6, is obsessed with space exploration.

"Here's the irony: My daughter is in love with space. Right now, if you asked her what does she want to be when she grows up, she's going to tell you she wants to be an astronaut chef in space. That's what she wants to be. On the International Space Station, she wants to be the chef and an astronaut," says Kunis, who also shares son Dimitri Portwood, 4, with Kutcher.

"The fact that I made my husband [not] go to space, I was like, 'You can't tell her! Don't tell her that because she'll hate me!' She'd be like, 'Ma!' Because I'm so encouraging like, 'Yeah, baby, you can go to space. You could do anything you want to do.' Meanwhile, I'm like, 'You're not going to space,' " she adds.

Kunis told PEOPLE she regrets asking Kutcher, 43, to return the ticket in a moment of panic over their family's future.

"We get together nine years ago and he was like, 'I have a ticket to go to space.' I was like, 'Oh, okay.' I was like, 'That's fun, have fun,'" she recalls. But her feelings changed once they welcomed their baby girl in October 2014 and son later in November 2016.

"Years goes by then all of a sudden we have a baby and he's like, 'I'm going into space.' And I was like, 'That's irresponsible, you cannot have… This is not what you do. You are a father,' " Kunis remembers telling her husband. "I was also hormonal and I was like, 'You can't, you're going to die. The thing's going to explode and you're going to die — and you're going to leave me with the babies.'"

"I know I hate it," she says of the decision now. "Also I'm such a [Star Trek fan]. The fact that I didn't let him go into space was so selfish of me, but I was a new mom and I was like, 'You can't leave me and the babies.' And so that's where that decision was made out of. I want everybody to know I probably would have let him to go to space now, but now it's too late."

Aside from space, Kunis and Kutcher also have entrepreneurial interests in common. In 2014, Kunis launched her own company, Orchard Farm Productions. She's now venturing into the male-dominated cryptocurrency industry via a newly popularized digital platform called non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which include unique images, videos or music that fans can purchase.

This week, Kunis is releasing an initial 10,420 NFTs that will give the owners access to her new animated digital series Stoner Cats (produced by Orchard Farm).

"It's about a woman named Ms. Stoner [voiced by Jane Fonda] who has all these cats [voiced by Kunis, Kutcher, Chris Rock and Seth MacFarlane]. She has early-onset Alzheimer's, and she gets the wrong prescription," Kunis explains. "Essentially the show is about love and loss. The lowbrow description is it's about a bunch of cats smoking weed and being funny. The idea is to release five 5-minute episodes."

Kunis's NFTs, which can only be bought using the Ethereum cryptocurrency, are graphics that grant the owner access to the first episode of Stoner Cats, with more episodes to come.