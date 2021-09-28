Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher went viral in July after saying "there's no point" bathing kids until "you can see the dirt on them"

Mila Kunis Laughs About Bathing Debate on Ellen, Jokes 'This Story Has Taken Such a Turn'

Mila Kunis is reflecting on her bathing habits making headlines.

"We bathe our dogs, does that make people happy?" says Kunis, then jokingly adding it's a "fact" that she bathes her pets more often than her kids.

"My intent every day is to bathe my children," adds Kunis, who shares daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 6½, and son Dimitri Portwood, 4½, with Kutcher. "I wake up every day and I'm like, 'Today I am going to shower my kids.' And then bedtime happens, and I forgot to feed them, anyways... This story has taken such a turn."

"The kids, there's a body of water that they touch just about every day," Kunis later tells DeGeneres as the audience laughs. "Almost every other day. Sometimes it's the pool, sometimes it's a sprinkler. It just depends. It was COVID! Who showered in COVID? We didn't leave the house! Who cares?"

She jokes, "I don't think I made this story any better."

The subject had come up when Armchair Expert co-hosts Shepard and Monica Padman started discussing how frequently they shower. When Shepard insisted that Padman "should not be getting rid of the natural oil on your skin with a bar of soap every day" and instead only wash with water, Kunis and Kutcher, 43, agreed.

"I can't believe I am in the minority here of washing my whole body in the shower. Who taught you to not wash?" Padman asked, to which Kunis replied, "I didn't have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn't shower much anyway."

As for their own showering habits, Kunis and Kutcher both said on the Armchair Expert podcast that they refrain from using soap on their entire bodies every day.

"I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever," Kutcher said of his soap usage. "I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time. Nothing else."