Mom-to-Be Mila Kunis Shows Off Baby Bump at Bad Moms Premiere
This “bad mom” is looking good.
Mila Kunis, 32, attended the premiere of her latest film Bad Moms, where she allowed her baby bump to make an appearance.
Dressed in a black knee-length, strapless dress with floral and red accents, the actress’s growing belly was prominent on Tuesday evening as she walked the red carpet.
Kunis accessorized her look with Irene Neuwirth jewlery.
The expectant mother didn’t let pregnancy slow down her fashion choices as she made the rounds during the press tour for the film, regularly rocking non-maternity ensembles.
During an appearance on Live with Kelly, Kunis joked about her outfit at the time calling it a “big, puffy” frock that strategically camouflaged her bump. However, speaking to Vanity Fair, she admitted that being pregnant does allow some flexibility she doesn’t normally have.
“I can get away with different styles that I normally couldn’t since I’m pregnant, but there’s a fine line,” she said. “There’s a line were I’m like, ‘I feel great. Let’s have fun and do something different and crazy,’ and then it’s like, ‘I don’t know if that’s going to fit in a week. My belly keeps growing and will that outfit look the same?'”
To combat her ever-growing problem, Kunis said she usually opts for “whatever dress that is simple and feels right.
“I play with size,” she added. “Everything has to be fitted to a point of expansion. I don’t want to wear anything just to show off my belly.”
