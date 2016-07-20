"She'll point to her belly, she'll point to your belly, a stranger's belly," the expectant Bad Moms star says of 21-month-old daughter Wyatt

Pregnant Mila Kunis on Daughter Wyatt: She Thinks 'Everybody Has a Baby in Their Belly'

Toddlers say the darnedest things — and 21-month-old Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher is no exception.

“When you tell a kid that you have a baby in your belly, they think everyone’s got a baby in their belly, so my daughter will be like, ‘Where’s the baby?’ ” Mila Kunis told Extra on Monday at the N.Y.C. premiere of her new comedy Bad Moms.

And the big sister-to-be doesn’t stop at just asking Mom all the hard-hitting questions.

“She’ll point to her belly, she’ll point to your belly, a stranger’s belly,” Kunis, 32, continues. “So there’s a slight problem because she’s not quite old enough to understand, so she’s like, ‘Everybody has a baby in their belly.’ ”

Kunis and husband Ashton Kutcher, 38,just celebrated their first wedding anniversary. They are expecting their second child, Kunis’ rep confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE in June.

Aside from the ways being a mom has changed her general outlook on life, the expectant actress also notes that having a solid support system is crucial in a world where she’s juggling parenting and a hectic work schedule.

“Acting is like 17-hour days, it’s not a nine to five,” Kunis says. “Having the script and having the amazing group of women that I worked with [on Bad Moms], besides my husband who is super supportive, it was the greatest experience that made me realize how important it is to be fulfilled as a human being in order to be fulfilled as a mother.”

Though the film, which premieres in theaters July 29, pokes fun at the idea of having to be a “perfect” mother 24/7, Kunis admits that real-life mothering has its scary moments — like the time she forgot one crucial detail while taking a car trip with her daughter.

“I look in my rearview mirror and [Wyatt’s] not strapped in,” she confesses. “I pulled over and I strapped her in … I got to my husband’s work, completely broke down, and started crying.”