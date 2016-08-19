Earning Her Stripes! Mila Kunis Shows Off Baby Bump on Outing with Ashton Kutcher
Mila Kunis is a family gal!
On Wednesday, the Bad Moms star and her husband, fellow actor Ashton Kutcher, stepped out for a stroll together in Los Angeles.
And of course, the expectant actress‘s baby bump was visible — and adorable.
Kutcher was dressed simply in slacks, a gray-and-black baseball shirt and a baseball cap, while Kunis, 33, was outfitted in a black-and-white striped maxi dress complete with thong sandals and her hair left naturally hanging over her shoulders.
Recently, Kunis rocked a variety of maternity looks during her press tour and premieres for Bad Moms. Notably, she was seen throughout late July in multiple pieces from designer Ulla Johnson — non-maternity pieces, at that.
“I can get away with different styles that I normally couldn’t since I’m pregnant, but there’s a fine line,” she told Vanity Fairat the film’s N.Y.C. premiere on July 18.
“There’s a line where I’m like, ‘I feel great. Let’s have fun and do something different and crazy,’ and then it’s like, ‘I don’t know if that’s going to fit in a week. My belly keeps growing and will that outfit still look the same?’ ”
Kunis and Kutcher, 38 — who met on the set of their sitcom That ’70s Show, and were married in July 2015 — are expecting their second child later this year. They are already parents to daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 22 months.
“It’s a matter of teaching them from a very early age that, you know, ‘Mommy and Daddy may have a dollar, but you’re poor,’ ” the actress joked on The Kyle and Jackie O Show earlier this month about how she and Kutcher plan to raise their children to not be entitled.
” ‘You are very poor, you have nothing. Mommy and Daddy have a bank account.’ ”
