Mila Kunis Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump in a That '70s Show-Inspired Mini Dress



Mila Kunis continues to show off her amazing pregnancy style, taking a cue from the show that brought her and her husband together.

The actress stepped out in Beverly Hills on Wednesday to run errands wearing a Tolani printed dress with long sleeves that looks as though it could have been pulled from the set of That ’70s Show, the sitcom on which she starred with Ashton Kutcher.

Kunis paired the retro look, which highlighted her growing baby bump, with a pair of white sneakers and wore her brunette locks loose.





The casual look shows the mother of one knows how to master both low-key and dressed-up maternity style. Kunis previously glammed up her look for an appearance on the Bad Moms press tour, wearing a black Crepe Jumpsuit from Sea New York for the red carpet event.

Kunis told Entertainment Tonight in May that she’s mastered the “balancing act” of being “a great partner, a great wife and a great woman.”

“I know that when we decided to have a kid, we were ready to no longer be selfish — at least start the process,” Kunis said. “Because innately, as humans, we’re very selfish people, and we really wanted to have a family.”

She added, “Having this little human to raise … it was a balancing act, and then you learn how to be a great partner, and a great wife, and a great woman, and be yourself, and still be responsible for a living child. It’s definitely a learning process.”

Kunis, 33, and Kutcher, 38, are expecting their second child, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively in June.

The couple, who married last July, are already parents to 21-month-old daughter Wyatt Isabelle.