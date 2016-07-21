Kunis says Ashton Kutcher made sure his 21-month-old daughter Wyatt knew there wasn't a baby in his belly

Mila Kunis Jokes Daughter Wyatt Knows There's Not a Baby in Ashton Kutcher's Belly: She Says 'Beer!'

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are expecting their second child — and their 21-month-old daughter Wyatt Isabelle may not exactly understand what that means.

Kunis explained her daughter’s confusion about being a big sister to Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, during a Tonight Show appearance promoting her new movie Bad Moms.

“At 21 months, it’s a little rough,” the 32-year-old actress said of her daughter’s ability to comprehend her mother’s pregnancy. “I can be like, ‘Mommy’s got a baby in her belly,’ and she’s like, ‘Ahh!’ And she has a little baby [doll], so I’ll be like, ‘Where’s the baby?’ and she’ll point to her belly, and I’m like ‘Almost!’ ”

Wyatt doesn’t just think she’s got a baby in her belly — she thinks everyone has a baby in her belly.

“She’ll point to my baby, the garbage man’s belly — like literally anywhere and everywhere,” Kunis joked.

Luckily, Kutcher found the humor in the situation, and being the comedian he is, decided to capitalize on Wyatt’s confusion by teaching his daughter a valuable lesson about her father’s drinking habits.

“My husband thought it was really funny, so he taught her — if you go, ‘What’s in Papa’s belly?’ she’ll go, ‘Beer!’ ” Kunis said.

“Everyone’s got a baby in their belly, but Papa’s got beer in his belly,” she laughed. “It’s really cute.”

Earlier in the day, Kunis talked about how hands-on Kutcher has been as a father while on the Today show.

“He’s an incredible father — there’s not even a question. Some men, and it’s okay, they take a little bit of time to adapt to having a baby and feel comfortable,” she explained. “Wyatt came out and two seconds later he had it down. He was swaddling and changing diapers.”