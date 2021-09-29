Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Talk Hopes of a COVID-19 Vaccine for Their Kids, 6½ and 4½

"Who wants to be the parents that give their kid COVID and then gets their kid's school shut down?" Ashton Kutcher told PEOPLE of his and Mila Kunis' hopes for vaccines

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are eagerly awaiting the day they can get their kids vaccinated.

The couple shares daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 6½, and son Dimitri Portwood, 4½, and though the parents can't get COVID-19 vaccines for them yet (the shots are only available for 12 and over at the moment), they look forward to the day when they can. Kunis, 38, revealed in late April that she and Kutcher, 43, got vaccinated.

Kunis told PEOPLE at the grand opening of the Lawrence J. Ellison Institute on Tuesday in Los Angeles that it's frustrating being vaccinated when her kids can't yet.

"That's what we were talking about. Yeah, it is [weird], because every day you're like, 'I hear it's going to be approved by X date,' and then it gets pushed and it gets pushed, and you hope that it's getting pushed for the right reasons and not just because someone wants to put their name on it," she says.

"And who wants to be the parents that give their kid COVID and then gets their kid's school shut down and keeps kids from being educated because they didn't get vaccinated because the kid couldn't get vaccinated," adds Kutcher.

"Even if you are vaccinated you still can get COVID and give it to your kid, and they can still get very sick and get the entire school shut down," he says of breakthrough cases. "Who wants to be that person? Nobody."

At the event, Kutcher also told PEOPLE about how their family dealt with quarantine and why the Lawrence J. Ellison Institute and its cancer research is so vital.

"We actually kind of tried to just celebrate the fact that our kids are young and they still want to hang out with us and we got to be with them all day," he says. "I think the whole thing was scary, but we talked about it a lot. Our kids are still pretty young and our son is going to be 5 and he's probably known more of life in a mask than not in a mask. So for him and our daughter as well, it's just a lesson in resilience."

"For all of us, I think it's a wake-up call for how fragile we are as humans," continues Kutcher. "And then you're standing in a place like this — what's amazing about this place is that they practice general medicine here. They treat patients who have cancer and they're looking for solutions for cancer in general. It's a full-stack solution."