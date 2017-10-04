Mila Kunis Talks Parenting Two Kids with Ashton Kutcher: 'We're Not Gonna Raise A--holes'

Mila Kunis may be a self-described "bad mom" in her hit comedy and its upcoming Christmas-themed sequel, but she's determined not to be one in real life

Mila Kunis may be a self-described “bad mom” in her hit comedy Bad Moms and its upcoming Christmas-themed sequel, but she’s determined not to live up to that title in real life.

The 34-year-old actress — who shares two kids with husband Ashton Kutcher: son Dimitri Portwood, 10 months, and daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 3 — opened up to Entertainment Tonight about her and Kutcher’s desire to raise open-minded children.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Yeah, we’re not gonna raise a–holes. There’s enough a–holes in this world!” Kunis said. “We don’t need to contribute. But, you know, there’s some nice people.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

One of the ways they go about that is not giving Wyatt and Dimitri Christmas presents — a decision they came to after their own parents showered the tiny tots with piles and piles of gifts.

“We’re instituting [no presents] this year because when the kids are [younger than] 1, it doesn’t really matter,” Kunis says. “Last year when we celebrated Christmas, Wyatt was 2, and it was too much. We didn’t give her anything — it was the grandparents. The kid no longer appreciates the one gift. They don’t even know what they’re expecting; they’re just expecting stuff.”

“We’ve told our parents, ‘We’re begging you — if you have to give her something, pick one gift. Otherwise, we’d like to take a charitable donation, to the Children’s Hospital or a pet [or] whatever you want,’ ” she adds.

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Credit: Noel Vasquez/GC Images

RELATED: Mila Kunis Refuses to Raise Entitled Children: “Mommy and Daddy May Have a Dollar, But You’re Poor”

The holidays were tough for Kunis to navigate at first. “I come from communist Russia, where you’re not allowed to be happy, so my holiday traditions are ‘be quiet,’ ” she jokes. “Coming to America is when you realize Christmas has a magical quality to it.”

“In Russia, back in the day, it was a very religious holiday, so you don’t celebrate Christmas if you’re not Christian and if you’re not at Mass,” she explains. “So, I being Jewish, was like, ‘Christmas is not for you.’ We come to America and we’re like, ‘Christmas is so inclusive.’ ”

“We literally bought a Christmas tree,” Kunis continues. “So as far as tradition goes, my family’s big on any excuse to get the family together and get drunk. Whether it’s Easter, which we’ve now all accepted into our Jewish household, or Christmas, it doesn’t matter. It’s all family time, but having kids, we’re building up our own little versions of tradition.”

F:PHOTOMediaFactory ActionsRequests DropBox47999#stxABMC_Unit_03257CR.jpg Credit: STX

Aside from building traditions, the Family Guy voice actress has her hands full juggling work and motherhood — but that balance has gotten easier.

“I’m a little bit less stressed over what to anticipate. You’re still stressed out and there’s still the idea of the guilt of leaving your kids, but you know that they’ll be okay,” she explains. “Because I’ve already done it once and the kid doesn’t resent me, so I was like, ‘Okay, I think I can do this.’ ”

“I also need to enlist help,” Kunis adds. “Working full time, my husband has moved his company here, so he works full time. We needed help.”

FROM PEN: How Today‘s Savannah Guthrie Copes With a Toddler, a Newborn AND 3 a.m. Wake-Up Calls!

Filming A Bad Moms Christmas in Atlanta with her kids in tow made things a bit easier on her “mobile tribe,” even if Kunis was constantly busy planning activities for the kids.

“I can write you a book on kid-friendly activities anywhere in the world,” she says. “Because that’s what we do. We used to be like, ‘What’s the coolest club?’ and [now] I’m like, ‘Let me tell you about the zoo in Atlanta and the bouncy house.’ There’s not one kid activity that I haven’t done yet with my child!”

kunis-kutcher-1-2000 Credit: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

“We have a public library card everywhere we go,” the star shares. “When it is really hot outside, we go to the library and read books.”