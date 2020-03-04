Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Say Their Parenting Style Is Like a Full House Episode

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are drawing inspiration from one of television’s most beloved families when it comes to parenting.

The couple — who share daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 5, and son Dimitri Portwood, 3 — opened up about their family life during their appearance on Brit + Co founder and CEO Brit Morin‘s new iHeartRadio podcast Teach Me Something New, sharing that they’ve taken to injecting a “learning moment” into tales they tell their children just like the storylines in Full House.

Kunis, 36, began by explaining how Wyatt always wants to hear stories based her parents’ lives — something Kutcher, 42, is “really good at,” she said.

“[Wyatt] now knows everything about us. I mean, literally, she’s like, ‘Tell me a story from your life?’ and you’re like, ‘All right, let me think about a story,’” the Bad Moms star said. “But then after a while, you run out of stories. So [Ashton] has to go and start creating stories from real life. Because you literally run out of stories.”

Image zoom Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

RELATED: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Sing “La Vaca Lola” for Their Kids in Adorable Family Video

Kunis said that’s when they started using these stories to teach their daughter valuable life lessons.

“We’re like Full House, okay?” she admitted. “We always have to have like a learning curve in there.”

“Are you calling me Bob Saget?” Kutcher jokingly interjected, referencing to the actor who played the family patriarch on the ABC sitcom.

To which the actress replied that he’s more like John Stamos‘ character, “Maybe like Jesse.”

The parents then went on to share how they recently used a story to teach Wyatt good sportsmanship after the young girl lost a soccer game, with Kutcher sharing “a story about how when I played basketball against the neighbors and lost.”

Image zoom Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis C Flanigan/FilmMagic/Getty Images

RELATED: Mila Kunis on the ‘Huge Difference’ Between Raising a Son and Daughter: ‘My Boy’s Like a Sloth’

“If there’s a learning lesson of the day, like if one of the kids didn’t do something … it gets interjected in the story of your life,” Kunis said. “There’s always a learning lesson to this.”

In the same interview, Kunis shared that she and Kutcher are “silly at home,” joking that they are “very goofy parents when it comes to our children, but that don’t have skill.”

“I think that’s just being idiots,” the mom of two quipped.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“I think we’re very comfortable with ourselves acting a fool at home, but maybe that comes from the idea of being comfortable in your own body, and in your own skin, and in your mind and not having a fear of making a fool of yourself.”

Teach Me Something New premieres Wednesday on the iHeartRadio app.