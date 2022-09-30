Mila Kunis Explains Why She and Ashton Kutcher Never Shut Their Bathroom Doors with Kids at Home

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have quite the unconventional open-door policy.

The Luckiest Girl Alive star, 39, recently revealed in an interview with E! News that she and Kutcher keep their bathroom doors open while at home with their two kids, daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 7, and son Dimitri Portwood, 5.

The actress shared that there are no closed doors in their home, adding "that includes the bathroom."

"It's just one of those [things] where, for better or for worse, as a family, and the kids, [we] have all kind of embodied bodily function as a very standard norm," she explained.

While Kunis admitted she "never thought" she would be the kind of person to be able to "go to the bathroom with the door open," everything changed when there were two kids at home constantly trying to barge in.

"It doesn't matter if I closed it. It never made a difference," she shared, noting that her kids would come knocking "every two seconds" anyways.

"I was like, 'Oh forget it, just keep the door open,' " she said.

This isn't the first time Kunis and Kutcher have made headlines for their habits at home.

In July 2021, the couple went viral after saying on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, "If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point," while they discussed how often to bathe one's kids.

The subject had come up when Armchair Expert co-hosts Shepard and Monica Padman started discussing how frequently they shower. When Shepard insisted that Padman "should not be getting rid of the natural oil on your skin with a bar of soap every day" and instead only wash with water, Kunis and Kutcher, 44, agreed.

"I can't believe I am in the minority here of washing my whole body in the shower. Who taught you to not wash?" Padman asked, to which Kunis replied, "I didn't have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn't shower much anyway."

As for their own showering habits, Kunis and Kutcher both said on the Armchair Expert podcast that they refrain from using soap on their entire bodies every day.

"I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever," Kutcher said of his soap usage. "I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time. Nothing else."