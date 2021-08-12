Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher Jokingly Show Bath Time with Kids After Igniting Celeb Bathing Debate

The video comes after Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis sparked a wave of conversation about celebrity bathing habits for saying that they don't believe in bathing their kids with soap every day

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis do bathe their kids!

On Wednesday, Kutcher shared a hilarious video on Instagram of himself and Kunis during bath time with their little ones — daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 6, and son Dimitri Portwood, 4. In the video, the dad of two pokes fun at the debate that he and his wife ignited last month about celebrity bathing habits.

"You're putting water on the children?! Are you trying to melt them?!" Kutcher shouts in joking disbelief as the kids sing in the shower. "This is ridiculous! What's going on?"

Through her laughter, Kunis responds: "We're bathing our children."

"That's like the fourth time this week!" Kutcher yells back.

"It's too much!" Kunis agrees, to which Kutcher adds: "Their body oils are gonna be destroyed! What are you trying to do?"

While she tries to continue the ruse, Kunis can't help but give in to her hysterical laughter at the end of the video.

"This bathing thing is out of hand," Kutcher captioned the post.

Last month, the couple sparked a wave of conversation about celebrity bathing habits when they revealed on the Armchair Expert podcast that they don't believe in bathing their kids with soap every day.

The subject came up when co-hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman started discussing how frequently they shower. When Shepard, 46, insisted that Padman, 33, "should not be getting rid of the natural oil on your skin with a bar of soap every day" and instead only wash with water, Kunis, 37, and Kutcher, 43, agreed.

mila kunis, ashton kutcher Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher | Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Kutcher added of bathing kids, "Now, here's the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point."

The conversation prompted about a dozen other celebrities to weigh in on their bathing habits.

Jake Gyllenhaal confessed to Vanity Fair that "more and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times." He added, "I do also think that there's a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves."

RELATED VIDEO: Cardi B Reacts to Celebrities Who Say They Don't Bathe Regularly

Lest you thought there were no celebs on Team Bathing, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson confirmed on social media that he is an avid shower taker.

"Nope, I'm the opposite of a 'not washing themselves' celeb," Johnson tweeted. "Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin'. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work. Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower."