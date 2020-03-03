Mila Kunis Says She and Ashton Kutcher Are 'Goofy Parents,' but Jokes They 'Don't Have Skill'

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher‘s on-screen humor is translating smoothly into their life as parents!

The spouses recently recorded an interview for Brit + Co founder and CEO Brit Morin‘s new iHeartRadio podcast Teach Me Something New, where they discuss their careers and their shared parenting dynamic when it comes to their two kids: son Dimitri Portwood, 3, and daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 5.

“I sometimes try to read our daughter’s books in the characters’ voices, and [Wyatt is] like, ‘Dad, can you just use your real voice?’ ” Kutcher, 42, says in a sneak peek from the episode exclusive to E! News. “I’ll do Peppa Pig with an English accent. And then Daddy Pig, the whole thing. And she’s like, ‘Dad, just do your regular voice.’ “

Kunis, 36, says she and her husband are “silly at home,” joking that they are “very goofy parents when it comes to our children, but that don’t have skill.”

“I think that’s just being idiots,” the actress quips.

“I think we’re very comfortable with ourselves acting a fool at home, but maybe that comes from the idea of being comfortable in your own body, and in your own skin, and in your mind and not having a fear of making a fool of yourself,” Kunis adds.

Tales about fictional pigs only go so far, though. The couple tells Morin that Wyatt has taken to wanting to hear stories about her parents’ lives — something Kutcher is “really good at,” his wife praises.

“[Wyatt] now knows everything about us. I mean, literally, she’s like, ‘Tell me a story from your life?’ and you’re like, ‘All right, let me think about a story,’ ” says the Bad Moms star. “But then after a while, you run out of stories. So [Ashton] has to go and start creating stories from real life. Because you literally run out of stories.”

Image zoom Ashton Kutcher (L) and Mila Kunis Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Kutcher and Kunis are fairly private when it comes to their children and have never shared photos of their faces, but they have been open about some of the lessons they try to impart on the siblings.

“The one topic of conversation we had even prior to ever having kids was always, ‘How do you raise a child to not be an a——?’ ” Kunis said on the Sydney-based radio podcast The Kyle and Jackie O Show ahead of Dimitri’s birth.

“It’s so important because [Ashton and I] came from pretty solid poverty backgrounds and grew up very poor and are very much self-made and are very aware of what a dollar is worth,” she added. “Nothing’s been handed to us.”

“It’s a matter of teaching them from a very early age that, you know, ‘Mommy and Daddy may have a dollar, but you’re poor,’ ” Kunis joked. ” ‘You are very poor, you have nothing. Mommy and Daddy have a bank account.’ “

Teach Me Something New premieres Wednesday on the iHeartRadio app.