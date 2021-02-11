"It was maybe one of the worst [and] greatest things I've ever done," Mila Kunis told Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday's episode of his show

Mila Kunis Says She Took Ashton Kutcher and Their Kids, 4 and 6, to a Drive-Thru 'Baby Rave'

Mila Kunis is reflecting on one quarantine parenting decision that saw her and husband Ashton Kutcher take their kids on a very unique adventure.

On Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Breaking News in Yuba County actress bonded with host Jimmy Kimmel over keeping their respective children entertained amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The actress went on to share that she and Kutcher have taken their two children — son Dimitri Portwood, 4, and daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 6 — to a lot of drive-thru experiences during the quarantine times.

"We've done all of them," she said, going on to explain that she had even recommended a specific event, Jurassic Quest, to her sister-in-law who lives across the country.

Recently, Kunis, 37, took it upon herself to find a new experience, explaining that Kutcher, 43, was a little skeptical when he first heard her idea.

"I was like, 'Guys, we're going to a rave.' My husband's like, 'What?' I was like, 'Don't worry about it — I got this,' " she said. "I took my 4-year-old and my 6-year-old and my grown-ass husband to a baby rave."

Once they arrived, "It was like, lights everywhere, music," the Bad Moms actress recalled. "It was physically put on by a rave company. You felt like you were tripping on acid. They gave you these glasses [that] crystallize everything and make the lights all crazy."

And while Wyatt and Dimitri claimed it was " 'the best experience ever!' " to their parents, Kunis thought to herself, " 'Oh, no!' "

"Child protective services is allowed to come after me, it's okay. I understand," she joked.

In hindsight, the event — which was "packed" and had the family spend hours in the car, both in traffic and for the actual experience — "was maybe one of the worst [and] greatest things I've ever done," Kunis said.

Kunis previously opened up earlier this month in an interview with Extra about how she and Kutcher are keeping their two little ones busy amid the ongoing pandemic.

"We've done every craft humanly possible," the Family Guy voice actress said. "We've now allocated trash as crafts … so we have a thing called Happy Trash. You guys can take that and run with it."

Kunis added, "Happy Trash, when you run out of things to do, you give your children a bag of happy trash and it's like recyclables and they can make a robot out of it, or a fort, or a town or a city."