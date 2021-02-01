"My kids were like, 'You're abandoning us!' And I was like, 'Relax,' " she jokes

Mila Kunis Jokes She and Ashton Kutcher Did Super Bowl Ad to Get 'Freedom' from Kids in Quarantine

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher needed a brief parenting pause!

"In the midst of quarantine, they sent us this ad to do, and every time I've ever been offered a Super Bowl ad it's always a female having to be scantily clad," she says. "And this one comes around, I started laughing so hard and Ashton was like, 'This is kind of funny.' And I was like, 'We should do it!' "

"Also it was quarantine and we were stuck with our children for nine [or] 12 months at this moment, and I was like, 'Two days, baby! Two days off!' " jokes Kunis. "Literally we were like, 'Yeah, okay, let's do it.' And so we did it. And I hate saying it but we were like, 'Freedom!' "

The actress calls the brief time away from home "amazing" while adding, "I love my children so very much!" She admitted being apart from her little ones felt "weird" since they're so tight-knit.

"[I've] never been so excited to wake up at 5 in the morning to be like, 'I'm going to work!' And I literally skipped out of the house. My kids were like, 'You're abandoning us!' And I was like, 'Relax,' " she adds.

"Our whole family is already co-dependent, so this pandemic just feeds into our entire co-dependency," explains Kunis. "... We haven't left each other. We're in the house. Yeah, it was really weird for them. They forgot that we have to go out of the house."

The spouses opened up in an interview for Brit + Co founder and CEO Brit Morin's iHeartRadio podcast Teach Me Something New in March 2020 about their parenting dynamics.

"I sometimes try to read our daughter's books in the characters' voices, and [Wyatt is] like, 'Dad, can you just use your real voice?' " Kutcher, 42, said at the time. "I'll do Peppa Pig with an English accent. And then Daddy Pig, the whole thing. And she's like, 'Dad, just do your regular voice.' "