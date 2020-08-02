MLB Star Mike Trout and Wife Jessica Welcome Their First Child: 'Our Greatest Gift from Above'

Mike Trout is officially a dad!

On Saturday, the MLB star, 28, announced that he and his wife Jessica Cox welcomed their first child together, a son, on July 30.

"Our greatest gift from above • we are so in love! 🤍," Trout wrote on Instagram. "Meet our sweet boy, Beckham Aaron Trout 🖤."

Just one day before welcoming his son, the Los Angeles Angels placed Trout on the team's paternity leave list, according to ESPN.

While on leave, the center fielder will be expected to continue his testing schedule for COVID-19. If he continues to test negative, he will be able to return to the Angels once his paternity leave is up without needing to quarantine.

According to ESPN, Trout was originally hesitant about resuming the 2020 season out of concern of contracting the coronavirus and spreading it to his wife.

Ahead of the team's season opener on July 24, the three-time MVP opened up about his excitement over becoming a father. "I just can't wait to meet him," Trout said. "We're excited. Jessica has been really strong and brave. I don't know how women do it."

In March, Trout a touching video on his Instagram when revealing that he and Jessica were expecting their first child together.

“Baby Trout due August 2020!!” the athlete wrote alongside the footage at the time. “I don’t even know where to begin….from seeing your heartbeat for the first time to seeing you dance around in mommy’s belly… we are truly blessed and this is only the beginning!!”

The video began with Cox talking to the camera right after taking two pregnancy tests on “Thanksgiving Eve,” with both coming back positive. She then records the sweet moment when she finally tells her husband the good news later that night.

“What?” Trout excitedly screams after reading a note that read “We have one more blessing to count. I’m pregnant.” He then runs to give his wife a hug.

The couple also shared footage from their sex reveal party. It featured clips of all of the emotional reactions from friends and family members when they finally found out that Cox was expecting.

“Little man, you have the best mommy already and I can’t wait to be your dad!” Trout added on Twitter. “We are so humbled by this gift God has given us. We love you already, buddy!!”

Cox also shared the exciting news on Instagram, revealing that her son’s due date is just a few days before her late brother’s birthday.

“Ahh! We’re having a baby boy! Entering this new season (of life & ⚾️) with completely full & grateful hearts! We’ve prayed long & hard for this, and to say that we’ve felt God’s hand in all of this would be an understatement,” she wrote. “From my due date being two days before my brother’s birthday, to finding out we were having a boy — God truly works in mysterious ways! We sure miss you Aaron Joseph, but I can already feel you smiling down on this sweet little boy & we can’t wait to tell him all about his Uncle Aaron!”

She then gave her husband a loving shout-out, telling him that she can’t wait to see him as a father. “To my sweet husband, I hope our son inherits your kind heart & genuine soul, because you truly amaze me everyday & I cannot wait to watch you become a father!” she added. “I wouldn’t want to embark on this new adventure of becoming parents with anyone but YOU! ?.”