Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife Lauren are currently expecting their first baby together

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Jokes His Son on the Way Can't Watch Jersey Shore Until He's 18

It's going to be a minute before Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's son sees his dad's reality television debut.

The Jersey Shore alum, 38, is currently expecting his first baby with wife Lauren, a boy, and speaking with E! News, he says he won't be comfortable showing his child the MTV show that made him famous until the ripe old age of 18. The original series ran between 2009 and 2012.

"I'm obviously going to show him Jersey Shore: Family Vacation first because that series shows my comeback," Sorrentino says of the recent revival series. "I'm a positive figure in the community, I'm sober five years, I'm in a happy marriage with a positive message. I'll probably wait until he's 18 so he can watch Jersey Shore, the original series."

Sorrentino, who adds that he's "ready for" fatherhood, says the idea of a Jersery Shore sequel series in the future featuring his children and his costars' kids as the next generation isn't that far-fetched.

"I think that's gonna happen," he says. "We're on that road right now. All these kids, which are our nephews, they all have hundreds of thousands of followers on social media and they're like 5 and 6 years old — so imagine when they're 18 to 20 years old."

The couple, who wed in November 2018, recently shared highlights from their baby shower exclusively with PEOPLE.

"We had such an amazing time showering baby Sitch this weekend with our closest family and friends! The day was truly magical, you could feel the love in the room," the stars said. "We are counting down the days until we meet our sweet baby boy!"