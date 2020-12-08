Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino, Wife Lauren Reveal Sex of Baby (with a Jersey Shore Reference!)

The couple "decided to be safe" and host the Christmas-themed sex reveal party virtually

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is about to have a mini-me!

The Jersey Shore star, 38, and his wife Lauren Pesce are currently expecting their first child together, and the couple excitedly revealed on Tuesday the sex of their baby on the way: a boy. "Gym Tan We're having a Baby Boy," Sorrentino wrote on Instagram, referencing his go-to tagline from the MTV reality series, "Gym, tan, laundry."

In the photos, taken by Anthony Serrantonio, the reality star smiles and cheers as a nearby Christmas tree switched on to blue lights, signifying that he and Pesce, 35, are expecting a son.

On the "Baby Situation" Instagram page the couple made for their future son, they wrote a sweet caption about the revelation, explaining that they held the party virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"IT’S OFFICIAL - I’M A BABY BOY! 💙🎉🙏🏼 My parents were waiting to see if they could host my first party for the reveal but because of the C word, they decided to be safe, most especially for me 👶🏼, and host it virtually!" read the caption. "Please share all your baby boy advice & favorite places to shop for cute baby clothes as my Mama cannot wait to shop for me!"

"Mama & Daddy are thrilled and Mama is about to start full on nursery planning! See you guys next week 💙🙏🏼"

Last month, Sorrentino and Pesce revealed their big pregnancy news on social media, sharing photos of themselves and their beloved dog Mosey in their kitchen with "Baby Sorrentino May 2021" written in flour across their kitchen island.

"We have a Baby Situation 🤰," Sorrentino wrote on Twitter and Instagram, as his wife shared, "Our biggest blessing is on it’s way 🤰🏼🙏🏼🎁."

After his release, Pesce became pregnant, but sadly that pregnancy ended in a miscarriage.

The couple opened up to PEOPLE in November about the harrowing loss, with Sorrentino calling it especially "difficult” for them “because we really didn't have any experience on how to handle this."

"It was the most traumatic thing I’ve ever experienced in my life, and I think also for Mike, because he was seeing me suffer and he didn’t know how to take it away," Pesce said.