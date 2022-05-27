Mike and Lauren Sorrentino welcomed their son Romeo Reign in May 2021

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Celebrate Son Romeo's First Birthday: 'So Proud'

Happy Birthday, Romeo Reign!

On Thursday, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife Lauren Sorrentino celebrated their son Romeo's first birthday. The proud parents shared sweet tributes for their baby boy on Instagram, featuring a look at Romeo's two adorable birthday photoshoots.

In the first photoshoot, Romeo sat in front of balloons and a number one sign, smiling in a gray and white outfit with a blue beret. The pictures also included a mini scooter with Rome's name.

"Romeo is ONE 🥳," Mike captioned the post while Lauren wrote, "Happy 1st Birthday to my sweet boy Romeo Reign! 🎂 I am so proud to be your mommy, you make my heart so full 💙 I love you!!! 🥺."

mike sorrentino Credit: mike sorrentino/instagram

Mike and Lauren also shared a look at Romeo's second photoshoot of their son wearing a white apron and chef's hat while he played in a bowl of spaghetti.

"I love you more than you love pasta 🍝 Happy 1st Birthday Romeo Reign ♥️ spaghetti smash for the win 🥰," Lauren captioned her post.

The Jersey Shore star later posted an adorable snap of Romeo smiling at his sprinkle-covered birthday cake. He captioned the photo, "Birthday vibes‼️ Romeo's first time trying funfettis 🎂 🥳🤩🎉."

"🥰 he loved it 🥺🎂," Lauren added in the comments.

The Sorrentinos welcomed Romeo to the world on May 26, weighing 6 lbs., 8 oz. and measuring 19 inches at birth, according to an Instagram account dedicated to the child.

In June, Lauren praised her husband in an interview with PEOPLE about their son's "perfect" nursery designed by Vanessa Antonelli, who said Mike "was focused the entire time on making sure the rooms were everything Lauren wanted, which was super sweet."