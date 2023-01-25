Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Welcome Second Baby, Daughter Mia Bella: Photos

Mike Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino are officially parents of two!

The Jersey Shore: Family Reunion stars have welcomed their second baby, a daughter, a rep for the couple confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

Mike and Lauren welcomed Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Baby Mia arrived at 8:22 a.m., weighing 5 lbs., 15 oz. at birth.

The couple's new addition joins big brother Romeo Reign, 21 months. Sharing photos of Romeo earlier this week, the reality star, 40, reflected on how fulfilling fatherhood has been for him.

"Of all the titles I've been privileged to have, 'Dad' has always been the best," he captioned an Instagram photo carousel featuring photos of him and Romeo.

In a joint Instagram post in November, the couple posed together, with the Laurens Skincare's founder wearing an all-black outfit with a multi-strand pearl necklace and a costume headpiece. Completing her outfit was a pink boa, hinting at the couple's news.

"ITS OFFICIAL," the couple captioned the set of shots, which also included a photo where they leaned in for a kiss as Mike's hand rested on her bump.

"We have a Situation 🎉 it's a GIRL 💖Coming January 2023🤰," they shared, adding the hashtag "girl dad."

Speaking with PEOPLE in September, Lauren, 38, explained why the couple wanted to keep the news to themselves for some time before sharing it with fans.

"There are very few things in life that you get to keep as a special surprise, for some people," she told PEOPLE. "I think it's only a matter of time before we do share it publicly, but we're super excited."