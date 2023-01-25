Celebrity Parents Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Welcome Second Baby, Daughter Mia Bella: Photos The Jersey Shore star and his Laurens Cosmetics founder wife are parents of two after welcoming a baby girl, who joins their toddler son Romeo Reign By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 25, 2023 03:21 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: courtesy of mike and lauren sorrentino Mike Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino are officially parents of two! The Jersey Shore: Family Reunion stars have welcomed their second baby, a daughter, a rep for the couple confirms exclusively to PEOPLE. Mike and Lauren welcomed Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Baby Mia arrived at 8:22 a.m., weighing 5 lbs., 15 oz. at birth. The couple's new addition joins big brother Romeo Reign, 21 months. Sharing photos of Romeo earlier this week, the reality star, 40, reflected on how fulfilling fatherhood has been for him. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. L: Caption . PHOTO: courtesy of mike and lauren sorrentino R: Caption . PHOTO: courtesy of mike and lauren sorrentino Pregnant Lauren Sorrentino Teases Sex of Baby No. 2 with Mike Sorrentino: 'We're Super Excited' "Of all the titles I've been privileged to have, 'Dad' has always been the best," he captioned an Instagram photo carousel featuring photos of him and Romeo. In a joint Instagram post in November, the couple posed together, with the Laurens Skincare's founder wearing an all-black outfit with a multi-strand pearl necklace and a costume headpiece. Completing her outfit was a pink boa, hinting at the couple's news. "ITS OFFICIAL," the couple captioned the set of shots, which also included a photo where they leaned in for a kiss as Mike's hand rested on her bump. courtesy of mike and lauren sorrentino "We have a Situation 🎉 it's a GIRL 💖Coming January 2023🤰," they shared, adding the hashtag "girl dad." Speaking with PEOPLE in September, Lauren, 38, explained why the couple wanted to keep the news to themselves for some time before sharing it with fans. "There are very few things in life that you get to keep as a special surprise, for some people," she told PEOPLE. "I think it's only a matter of time before we do share it publicly, but we're super excited."