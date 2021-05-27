Mike and Lauren Sorrentino wed in November 2018 and announced they were expecting a baby boy in December

Jersey Shore's Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Welcome First Baby, Son Romeo Reign

Baby is here!

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, 38, and his wife Lauren Sorrentino, 36, have welcomed their first child, a son named Romeo Reign Sorrentino, on Wednesday, May 26, the reality star announced on Instagram Thursday.

The baby boy weighed 6 lbs., 8 oz and measured 19 inches long, according to the Instagram account for baby Romeo.

The couple revealed the exciting news on their respective Instagram pages alongside photos of the newborn wrapped in a blanket adorned with his moniker.

Romeo Reign Sorrentino Credit: Mike Sorrentino/Instagram

Last month, the couple celebrated their baby boy on the way with a shower at their New Jersey home. The couple, who wed in November 2018, exclusively shared highlights from their shower in a video with PEOPLE.

"We had such an amazing time showering baby Sitch this weekend with our closest family and friends! The day was truly magical, you could feel the love in the room," the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars told PEOPLE.

"We are counting down the days until we meet our sweet baby boy!" added the couple, who shared photos from the shower that were captured by Kylee Yee Photography.

The Sorrentinos announced their pregnancy news on social media in November, sharing photos of themselves and their beloved dog Mosey in their kitchen with "Baby Sorrentino May 2021" written in flour across their kitchen island. In December, they shared they were expecting a boy.