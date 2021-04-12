Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Pregnant Wife Lauren Rave About Their 'Magical' Baby Shower

"We are counting down the days until we meet our sweet baby boy! the Jersey Shore stars tell PEOPLE

Baby Sitch is almost here!

Over the weekend, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, 38, and Lauren Sorrentino, who is 33 weeks along in her pregnancy, celebrated their baby boy on the way with a shower at their New Jersey home.

The couple, who wed in November 2018, exclusively share highlights from their shower in a video with PEOPLE.

"We had such an amazing time showering baby Sitch this weekend with our closest family and friends! The day was truly magical, you could feel the love in the room," the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars tell PEOPLE.

"We are counting down the days until we meet our sweet baby boy!" the parents-to-be add.

Mike and Lauren Sorrentino Image zoom Credit: Leather and Feather

In the video, captured by Leather and Feather, Lauren, 36, is surrounded by her loved ones, including Sorrentino's former Jersey Shore costar Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi as well as Mike's sister Melissa, as the mom-to-be opened her many gifts and guests, spread across two long tables in the living room, enjoyed food from The Blonde Shallot, and sweet treats from Archingles Kitchen.

At the blue-themed shower, organized by Meena Lee of 5th Avenue Weddings, all guests were tested on-site by Production Health Safety, and were also given custom hand sanitizers and masks from For Your Party, that had "Baby Sitch" written on them.

Then last November, the Sorrentinos announced their pregnancy news on social media, sharing photos of themselves and their beloved dog Mosey in their kitchen with "Baby Sorrentino May 2021" written in flour across their kitchen island.

In December, they shared they are expecting a boy.

During the most recent season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, fans saw Lauren and Mike surprise their roommates — Angelina Pivarnick, Deena Cortese, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Pauly "DJ Pauly D" Delvecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino and their respective partners — with the news of their pregnancy while they were all filming at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa.