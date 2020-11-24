"We have a Baby Situation 🤰," the MTV star wrote on Twitter and Instagram Tuesday

Jersey Shore's Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Pesce Expecting Their First Child

Gym, tan, diapers!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sorrentino, 38, and Pesce, 35, revealed their big news on social media Tuesday sharing photos of themselves and their beloved dog Mosey in their kitchen with 'Baby Sorrentino May 2020' written in flour across their kitchen island.

"We have a Baby Situation 🤰," Sorrentino wrote on Twitter and Instagram.

"Our biggest blessing is on it’s way 🤰🏼🙏🏼🎁," his pregnant wife shared.

Their castmates immediately filled their comments section with congratulatory messages.

"So excited for you both! Love you guys so much," Deena Cortese, who is also pregnant, wrote on The Situation's Instagram.

"Soooo excited for you guys!!! You deserve all the happiness in the world ! Pregnancy buddies," she told Pesce.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi wrote: "LOVE YOU BOTH🙏🏽❤️ sooo sooo excited for you!"

"Sooo happy for you my mawma! Always here for you! Call me when your nipples grow the size of a small plate," the former Jersey Shore star told the mom-to-be.

Image zoom Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Lauren Pesce’s wedding shower | Credit: Courtesy Mike Sorrentino

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

"OH My GODDDDD I AM SO HAPPY!!!!!" Jenni "JWoww" Farley wrote.

Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio told his longtime costar "Now that's a situation my dude!!!!" while Vinny Guadagnino

jokingly commented "Errrhhhhh meerrrrr gerrrrrddddd !!!! and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro said "Amazing!!!" along with lots of flex emojis.

Image zoom Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Lauren Pesce | Credit: Lauren Pesce/Instagram

Sorrentino and his longtime love tied the knot on Nov. 1, 2018, at The Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, New Jersey, a source confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

He proposed to her on Valentine’s Day that year, and the emotional engagement unfolded on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in June 2018, with the MTV star getting down on one knee to deliver a heartfelt declaration that brought his costars to tears: “I fell in love with you because you loved me when I couldn’t even love myself.”

“We’ve been through so much, and for us to finally get engaged, it’s really special,” he told viewers. “Because it wasn’t guaranteed. It’s been very stormy for a while. The odds were against me. People bet against me. But against all odds, she’s been there throughout the ups and downs, the good times and the bad times.”

RELATED VIDEO: Jersey Shore’s Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Reveal They Suffered “Heart-Wrenching” Miscarriage

After his release, Pesce quickly fell pregnant but sadly that pregnancy ended in a miscarriage.

The couple opened up to PEOPLE in November about the harrowing loss, with Sorrentino calling it especially “difficult” for them “because we really didn’t have any experience on how to handle this.”

“It was the most traumatic thing I’ve ever experienced in my life, and I think also for Mike, because he was seeing me suffer and he didn’t know how to take it away,” Pesce said.

Still, the college sweethearts were hopeful about the future of their family.