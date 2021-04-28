Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino's Pregnant Wife Lauren Poses Topless for Maternity Photo Shoot

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino announced in December that they are expecting a baby boy

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife Lauren Sorrentino are getting closer to meeting their baby boy!

On Tuesday, Mike and Lauren, who is 35 weeks along in her pregnancy, shared a new photo from a maternity photo shoot, featuring the soon-to-be mom posing topless as she bares her baby bump.

In the intimate photo, Lauren is holding her arms across her chest while her husband stands beside her. The couple matched in light blue jeans, and Mike paired the look with a white t-shirt and sneakers.

The couple also included their beloved dog Mosey in the sweet shot.

"Family of 3 (+ 🐾) coming soon!" Lauren captioned the photo on Instagram. "Had the most amazing time at this shoot with 📷 :@jessiemarrerophotography ✨"

The Jersey Shore star also posted the shot to his Instagram, writing, "We didn't come this far just to come this far."

Mike's MTV costar Deena Cortese commented, "Loveeee ❤️❤️" on Lauren's photo as well as a string of heart emoji's on Mike's post.

Earlier this month, the couple celebrated their baby boy on the way with a shower at their New Jersey home. The couple, who wed in November 2018, exclusively shared highlights from their shower in a video with PEOPLE.

"We had such an amazing time showering baby Sitch this weekend with our closest family and friends! The day was truly magical, you could feel the love in the room," the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars told PEOPLE.

"We are counting down the days until we meet our sweet baby boy!" added the parents-to-be, who shared photos from the shower that were captured by Kylee Yee Photography.