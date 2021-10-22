The reality star's wife Lauren Sorrentino gave birth to their son in May via cesarean section

The Jersey Shore family just met its newest member!

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife Lauren Sorrentino introduced their 4-month-old son Romeo Reign to the MTV show's cast on Thursday, with the 39-year-old reality star documenting the meet and greet on Instagram.

"Meet the family 💫," Mike wrote alongside a collection of adorable photos from the gathering.

"I love getting all the babies & kids together!!! 🥰🥺," Lauren, 36, replied in the comments.

In the first set of photos, Pauly DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino are seen grinning ear-to-ear while holding baby Romeo. Guadagnino, 33, playfully pointed at the camera while cuddling the little boy.

The reality stars posed for a photo with Jenni "JWoww" Farley's son Greyson Valor, 5, and Deena Cortese's son Christopher "C.J." John, 2, with Romeo under Guadagnino's arm. Farley, 35, wrote in the comments that her son "had the best day."

In another shot, Cortese posed with her 5-month-old son Cameron Theo alongside Lauren and Romeo as a camera crew filmed behind them.

The pair of moms are later seen holding their sons next to one another on the kitchen counter in Mike's second post of the day.

"I'm not crying you are 🥺," Mike captioned the post featuring more sweet snapshots of Romeo meeting the Jersey Shore cast.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, who was the first of the group to have a child in 2012, looked lovingly at baby Romeo in several shots, including one of her holding the infant over her head in the kitchen.

In another, Romeo gazed into the camera's lens while Polizzi held him lovingly on her lap.

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Introduces Son Romeo the Jersey Shore Cast: ‘Meet the Family' Credit: Mike Sorrentino/Instagram

The Sorrentinos welcomed Romeo to the world on May 26 via cesarean section, weighing 6 lbs., 8 oz. and measuring 19 inches at birth, according to an Instagram account dedicated to the child.

In June, Lauren praised her husband in an interview with PEOPLE about their son's "perfect" nursery designed by Vanessa Antonelli, who said Mike "was focused the entire time on making sure the rooms were everything Lauren wanted, which was super sweet."