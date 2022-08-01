Jersey Shore's Mike Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Expecting Second Baby: 'We're a Growing Family'

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and wife Lauren are already parents to 14-month-old son Romeo Reign

Mike Sorrentino and his wife Lauren Sorrentino have another "situation" on their hands!

The couple announced on social media Sunday that they are currently expecting their second baby. Mike, 40, and Lauren, 37, are already parents to 14-month-old son Romeo Reign.

"We have an amazing announcement!! We're a growing family! Baby on the way 🤰🏼 January 2023 🤍God is Good 🙏🏼," Mike captioned a family pic on Instagram, Lauren sharing the same image and caption on her respective account.

In the comments section, Mike was met with love from some of his Jersey Shore castmates who shared their excitement over the couple's baby news.

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino ("Jersey Shore: Family Vacation") and Lauren Sorrentino ("Jersey Shore: Family Vacation") on March 6, 2020 Credit: Lars Niki/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Mike and Lauren's exciting announcement comes about after the pair celebrated Romeo's first birthday in May. At the time, the proud parents shared sweet tributes for their baby boy on Instagram, featuring a look at Romeo's two adorable birthday photoshoots.

In the first photoshoot, Romeo sat in front of balloons and a number one sign, smiling in a gray and white outfit with a blue beret. The pictures also included a mini scooter with Rome's name.

"Romeo is ONE 🥳," Mike captioned the post while Lauren wrote, "Happy 1st Birthday to my sweet boy Romeo Reign! 🎂 I am so proud to be your mommy, you make my heart so full 💙 I love you!!! 🥺."

Mike and Lauren also shared a look at Romeo's second photoshoot of their son wearing a white apron and chef's hat while he played in a bowl of spaghetti. "I love you more than you love pasta 🍝 Happy 1st Birthday Romeo Reign ♥️ spaghetti smash for the win 🥰," Lauren captioned her post.

Later, Mike posted an adorable snap of Romeo smiling at his sprinkle-covered birthday cake. He captioned the photo, "Birthday vibes‼️ Romeo's first time trying funfettis 🎂 🥳🤩🎉."

"🥰 he loved it 🥺🎂," Lauren added in the comments.

The couple, who wed in November 2018, have been open in the past about the challenges they faced amid their journey to becoming parents.

Back in 2019, Lauren said on Good Morning America's Strahan Sara & Keke that she had previously suffered a miscarriage.

Lauren recalled tracking her ovulation cycles, sharing that "it worked out perfectly" that she was ovulating at the same time Mike was released from the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, in September of that year after serving eight months for tax fraud.

"The night he came home we actually conceived," she said. "And then at about six-and-a-half, seven weeks I miscarried." She also called the ordeal "heart-wrenching."