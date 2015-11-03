Mike Myers Welcomes Daughter Paulina Kathleen

The actor and his wife welcomed daughter Paulina Kathleen on Monday

Life imitates art: Mike Myers is a dad of three!

Myers and his wife Kelly welcomed daughter Paulina Kathleen Myers on Monday, Nov. 2, in New York City.

Myers’ spokeswoman told the Associated Press that the couple were “elated” to announce the birth and that mother and baby are doing well.

The pair, who married in 2010, are already parents to son Spike, 4, and daughter Sunday Molly, 18 months.

Myers, 52, has previously spoken about how important becoming a father has been to him.

“Anyone who tells you fatherhood is the greatest thing that can happen to you, they are understating it. I am the happiest I have ever been in my life,” the actor said in 2013.

