Mike Myers Steps Out with Son Spike, 11, for 'If These Walls Could Sing' Premiere in NYC: Photos

The Wayne's World actor attended the documentary on London's legendary Abbey Road Studios with his son, Spike, 11

By
Published on December 8, 2022 04:03 PM
"If These Walls Could Sing"
Photo: Nina Westervelt/Rolling Stone via Getty

Mike Myers had a father-son night out in New York City this week to catch the If These Walls Could Sing premiere.

For the pair's outing on Wednesday, the Canadian actor, 59, sported black jeans, a navy-and-black tweed blazer worn over a graphic tee and New Balance sneakers. The actor's son Spike, 11, dressed similarly in dark colors, wearing a hoodie.

Myers appeared to be relaxed and in good spirits during the outing with his son, who chatted with celebs following the film.

The film by Mary McCartney — daughter of Paul McCartney — chronicles the legendary recording history of famed Abbey Road Studios in London. Following the premiere, Myers and Spike caught up with Mary, Steve Buscemi, Francis McDormand and English singer-songwriter Elvis Costello.

"If These Walls Could Sing"
Nina Westervelt/Rolling Stone via Getty

Featuring music legends like Elton John and Jimmy Page, the documentary also showcases some spectacular film score footage from Star Wars, Raiders of the Lost Arc and one of the Bond series' most iconic theme songs, "Goldfinger."

Along with Spike, Myers shares daughters Paulina, 6, and Sunday, 8, with wife Kelly Tisdale.

While speaking with PEOPLE at the New York City premiere of his film Amsterdam in September, the actor admitted that his three kids aren't very excited about anything he does, even if he got to work with Taylor Swift on the David O. Russell-directed movie.

"They're remarkably unexcited about anything [I do]," said Myers. "You know, which is great."

Speaking of working with so many big names on the film, Myers says he feels "super honored to be a part of it."

"It's a very cool movie that I'm so thrilled to be part of," he added. "It felt like I was doing a movie at Madame Tussauds."

