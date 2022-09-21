Mike Myers Says His Kids Are 'Remarkably Unexcited' About Anything He Does

The actor is a dad to three kids: Paulina, 6, Sunday, 8, and Spike, 10

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

and Marisa Sullivan
Published on September 21, 2022 11:40 AM
Mike Myers at the world premiere of "Amsterdam" held at Alice Tully Hall on September 18, 2022 in New York City
Photo: Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty

Mike Myers's kids aren't too impressed by his successful acting career.

While speaking with PEOPLE at the New York City premiere of his new film Amsterdam on Sunday, the actor, 59, admitted that his three kids aren't very excited about anything he does, even if he got to work with Taylor Swift on the David O. Russell-directed movie.

"They're remarkably unexcited about anything [I do]," says Myers. "You know, which is great."

Myers shares three children, daughters Paulina, 6, and Sunday, 8, plus son Spike, 10, with wife Kelly Tisdale.

Amsterdam, a crime comedy/thriller, follows three close friends — a doctor, a nurse and an attorney – as they set out to prove their innocence in Amsterdam after they're caught in the center of one of the most secret plots in American history.

Along with Swift and Myers, the star-studded cast also includes Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoë Saldana, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Rami Malek and Robert De Niro.

Mike Myers and Kelly Tisdale
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Speaking of working with so many big names on the film, Myers says he feels "super honored to be a part of it."

"It's a very cool movie that I'm so thrilled to be part of," he adds. "It felt like I was doing a movie at Madame Tussauds."

Back in 2018, Myers told PEOPLE that one of his kids had taken an interest in the Austin Powers franchise. The Saturday Night Live alum said that his son Spike "keeps asking me, 'Where's the fourth Austin Powers?', which is the weirdest thing. I'm like, 'Get off my back. I'm doing my best.' "

Myers said Spike was falling asleep one night and asked if there would be a fourth installment to the franchise. "And I said, 'I'd like to. I don't know.' Then he said, 'What's Dr. Evil's lair?' And I said, 'An oil rig,' and he said, 'What's an oil rig?' I said, 'It's where you drill oil at sea.' "

"He goes, 'It should be a sewer,' and fell asleep," the actor added.

