Mike Fisher Shares Multitasking Photo of Carrie Underwood for Mother's Day: 'She Does It All'

Music, motherhood and everything in between — Carrie Underwood does it all.

The country superstar received a touching tribute from husband Mike Fisher on Sunday in honor of Mother’s Day, when the retired NHL player shared a photograph of his wife feeding their 3-month-old younger son Jacob Bryan while simultaneously getting her hair done.

Underwood, 36, has her feet kicked up on an armchair in front of her in the shot, with Jacob’s bottle expertly propped up under her chin.

“Happy mother’s day to all the moms out there and to this great mother!!” Fisher wrote in the photo’s caption. “She does it all like my mom. Grateful for them both!! The boys and I are Blessed!”

Underwood herself has showed off her multitasking skills in the recent past. Ahead of her performance at the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards last month, the country singer shared a glam selfie to Instagram that showed her dolled-up in full makeup and hair styling, flashing a huge smile as she prepared to take the stage.

One accessory not visible to the naked eye? A breast pump, which Underwood — who also shares 4-year-old son Isaiah Michael with Fisher, 38 — revealed in the caption that she was using as she prepared to take the stage.

“Getting ready for my performance … also pumping. 😬😂🤷‍♀️,” she wrote alongside the picture, tacking on the hashtags, “#Multitasking,” “#ACMAwards,” “#Southbound” and “#LetsDoThis.”

From the looks of Underwood’s Instagram tribute to her own mother, it seems like fans don’t have to think too hard about where she inherited her mad skills as a mom from.

“I watched my own mother juggle it all … being a mom, wife, teacher, role model … Moms are amazing and I’m thanking God for mine this morning! ❤️” the “Cry Pretty” songstress captioned a Sunday selfie with her mom, Carole.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my sweet mama and to all the mamas out there!” she also wrote.