Mike Colter Welcomes Baby as Luke Cage Is Canceled: 'As One Door Closes, Another Has Opened'

Mike Colter has added a baby girl to his family.

The Luke Cage, Jessica Jones and The Defenders actor, 42, and his wife, Netflix executive Iva Colter, have welcomed a sister for 3-year-old Naiella, the actor announced on Instagram on Sunday.

Colter’s baby joy comes right as his Netflix show Luke Cage was cancelled, Entertainment Weekly reported. Colter addressed both life updates in the caption of a sweet photo of the father of two proudly pointing to his sleeping, pink-clad baby.

“Luke Cage represented something more than just entertainment. @MarvelsLukeCage added to our social commentary and made viewers think by challenging the norm and putting out a character that reflected the everyday hero, one with flaws, strengths and everything in between,” Colter wrote. “I am forever grateful to Marvel and Netflix for letting me portray such a prolific character, and thank the amazing fans.”

RELATED: Mike Colter Apologizes for Comments About Bishop Touching Ariana Grande at Aretha Franklin’s Funeral

“As one door closes, another has opened, with the birth of my 2nd daughter. Born this week. A lot of great memories. Time to make more. Always forward, forward always,” he concluded.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

In June, the Colters told PEOPLE about their second baby on the way, “We are feeling happy but a bit nervous as well. It’s a new member of the family.”

“While it will shift focus for us again, our daughter will probably be affected the most, so we are making sure she feels comfortable and excited with the change to our growing family,” the couple continued.

In April, Colter told PEOPLE about raising Naiella, “I thought I’d be more strict, but I think it’s a combination of strict and fun because if I tell her to do something, she takes her time. She looks at me and sizes it up, deciding whether she’s going to do it or not.”

RELATED VIDEO: Mike Colter Reveals How His Daughter is ‘A Little Honest for Her Age’

“She says no, but I can tell she’s trying to calculate how much she can get away with,” he said. “I’m pretty firm because if she doesn’t listen, I say, ‘You have to be a good listener,’ and if she doesn’t listen then I get pretty serious with her and give her a talking to.”

Iva Colter and Mike Colter Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Earlier in October, Marvel and Netflix told EW in a joint statement, “Unfortunately, Marvel’s Luke Cage will not return for a third season. … Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is grateful to the dedicated showrunner, writers, cast and crew who brought Harlem’s Hero to life for the past two seasons, and to all the fans who have supported the series.”

RELATED: Jessica Jones Star Krysten Ritter Spills on Steamy Scenes with Mike Colter as Luke Cage: ‘He’s All Right Looking’

A lot memories. A lot of individual thank you calls to make. Just want to say thank you to Marvel, Netflix, the best Writer’s room, cast, crew, the Midnight Hour, all those who graced the stage at Harlem’s Paradise and the most incredible fan base in the world. Forward always… — Cheo Hodari Coker (@cheo_coker) October 20, 2018