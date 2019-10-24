Miguel Cervantes' Wife Reveals the Sentimental Tattoo She Got on Their Late Daughter's Birthday

Image zoom Kelly Cervantes Kelly Cervantes/Instagram

Miguel Cervantes‘ wife got a very special tattoo on what would have been their daughter Adelaide‘s fourth birthday.

“Last week, on Miss Adelaide’s birthday, my mom and I did a thing,” Kelly Cervantes wrote Thursday on Instagram alongside a slideshow of images from their trip to get matching ladybug tattoos — a nod to Adelaide, who was nicknamed Adelaidey Bug.

Kelly, who got the inking on her arm, went on to reveal that the “most shocking part” of the experience was that her mother, who got the tattoo on her neck, was the one who suggested it.

Adelaide, who spent nearly her entire life battling seizures, died on Oct. 12 after entering hospice care, just five days before her Oct. 17 birthday.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Kelly Cervantes' tattoo

Image zoom Kelly Cervantes' mother Kelly Cervantes/Instagram

RELATED: Wife of Hamilton‘s Miguel Cervantes Feels a “Gaping Hole of Grief” After Death of Daughter, 3

On Adelaide’s birthday, the Hamilton star and his wife also honored her in a series of emotional tributes.

“Four years ago today you came barreling into this world. Five days ago you left it. We love you so much, Adelaideybug. I hope you’re eating alllll the cake. Happy birthday,” Kelly, 37, wrote alongside a photo of her husband kissing their daughter shortly after she was born.

Miguel, 42, also posted on Instagram, sharing an image of Adelaide that looked to have been taken on the day of her birth. He captioned it, “Happy birthday to our baby sister. We will celebrate you today and every day.”

Image zoom Miguel Cervantes and daughter Adelaide Kelly Cervantes/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Rob Delaney Reveals His 2-Year-Old Son Henry Has Died of Brain Cancer

Earlier this week, the couple announced that Miguel would be returning to the stage in the Chicago production of Hamilton. The star shared the bittersweet news on Instagram with a photo of himself in costume backstage, captioning the shot, “Lez go.”

Reflecting on the milestone, Kelly also looked back on the first time she saw her husband perform in the show back in 2015, while she was pregnant with their daughter.

“The first time I saw @hamiltonmusical was September 2015 with Miguel by my side and the original Broadway company on the stage,” she wrote alongside a photo of the stage. “Adelaide was heavy in my stomach as I squished into the narrow seats at the Richard Rodgers Theater 8 months pregnant.”

“Tonight, I watch my husband retake the stage, life imitating art imitating life, and Adelaide is still with us but now resting heavy in our hearts,” she added. “I am so proud of you, @mig.cervantes. I’ll be standing by your side, taking this one inch stone at a time.”

RELATED: Hamilton Star Miguel Cervantes and Wife Kelly Say Their Final Goodbye to Late Daughter Adelaide

Adelaide’s Celebration of Life service was held this past Sunday.

“To all of Adelaide’s army, to all who touched her and comforted her and tried to save her, you will always be a part of our family,” the actor and singer said towards the end of the service, as his wife stood by his side.

“Adelaide will live on in all of us,” Miguel continued, adding through his tears, “I think she’s dancing and smiling right now.”