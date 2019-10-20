Hamilton Star Miguel Cervantes and Wife Kelly Say Their Final Goodbye to Late Daughter Adelaide

Image zoom Rachel Friedman Photography

As the sun shined down through the windows of the Harold Washington Public Library in Chicago on Sunday, Miguel Cervantes and wife Kelly joined with family and friends to say goodbye to their 3-year-old daughter Adelaide.

“To all of Adelaide’s army, to all who touched her and comforted her and tried to save her, you will always be a part of our family,” the Hamilton star, 42, said towards the end of the 40-minute Celebration of Life service, as his wife Kelly, 37, stood reassuringly by his side, stroking his back with every passing word. “Adelaide will live on in all of us.”

Then the grieving dad looked up, and started to cry. “I think she’s dancing and smiling right now,” he said.

The service took place just days after Adelaide died on Oct. 12 after battling a series of health issues throughout her life.

In November of 2018, the parents told PEOPLE that Adelaide missed some traditional milestones as a baby, and when she was just 7 months old, she experienced her first seizure. Doctors would quickly determine that the seizure was a result of epilepsy. At 9 months old, Adelaide was diagnosed with Infantile Spasms (IS).

But on Sunday, the Cervantes family chose to celebrate their child, who was “equal parts soft and fiery,“ and the “Adelaideybug“ whose “energy was magnetic.”

Shortly after family and friends were greeted into the room by the orchestral sounds of songs such as The Beatles 1969 classic “Here Comes the Sun” and Rent’s “Seasons of Love.” Various members of the Chicago production of Hamilton stepped on stage to perform “Touch the Sky” from the movie Brave.

Hamilton costar Andrew Call officially welcomed everyone in attendance, referring to Adelaide as “a gift from day one“ before family and friends came up on stage, which was decorated with bright flowers, for various readings.

One of the most emotional moments of the ceremony occurred when various members of the Hamilton family performed the song “Til the Calm Comes,” a song that Miguel wrote for his baby girl.

While Adelaide would have turned 4 years old on Thursday, friends and family also spoke of the early birthday party that was held for her during the final weeks of her life, noting that she was briefly able to open her eyes and take a taste of her Ladybug-inspired birthday cake when it was placed on the tip of her tongue.

After more emotional readings from family members and friends, Cervantes thanked everyone for attending. The service ended with a rousing performance of “Proud Corazón” from the movie Coco.

In addition, over 200 members of the general public were in attendance, including people who have been touched by Adelaide’s story which was documented on Kelly’s popular Inchstones blog.

“For over a year I have used this blog, my words, as a way to connect with others and to spread awareness, but it’s also been a therapeutic outlet for me,” Kelly wrote on Friday. “So, I’m giving myself a pass this week and acknowledging that there is nothing I can say on this page that is going to make any of this better. I know in time I may feel a sense of conflicting relief but right now it’s just a gaping hole of grief. No amount of flowers, food, alcohol or words can fill it and to be entirely honest, right now I don’t want them to.”

Miguel is currently taking a break from his leading role in the Chicago production of Hamilton. However, he plans to return to the stage soon.