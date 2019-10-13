Miguel Cervantes' Wife Reveals Daughter, 3, 'Died in My Arms' After Entering Hospice Care

Image zoom Rachel Friedman Photography

Miguel Cervantes’ daughter Adelaide has died, just a few short days before her 4th birthday.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the Hamilton star, 42, and his wife Kelly confirmed their 3-year-old child died on Saturday after entering hospice care last week.

“The Cervantes family is heartbroken to announce that their baby girl Adelaide Grace passed away early Saturday morning,” they said. “She was held in the loving arms of her family as she peacefully achieves the ‘calm’ for which they’ve been searching for so long. They would like to extend their deepest, heartfelt gratitude to all who have reached out with words of support and prayer and will continue to feel all the love as they go through this difficult time.”

Miguel will briefly take a break from his leading role in the Chicago production of Hamilton. However, he plans to return to the stage soon.

On Sunday, Kelly, 37, shared a black-and-white photo of her late daughter’s bedroom with her stuffed animals lined up neatly on her bed in a row.

“The machines are off,” the grieving parent wrote. “Her bed is empty. The quiet is deafening. Miss Adelaide Grace left us early Saturday morning. She went peacefully in my arms and surrounded by love. Finally, she is free from pain, reactions and seizures but leaves our hearts shattered. We love you so much Adelaide bug and forever after.”

Adelaide spent nearly her entire life battling seizures no one can still quite explain. Adelaide’s story has been documented through the years on her mother Kelly’s popular blog Inchstones and through her work with the Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy (CURE), which raises funds for research into a cure for the devastating illness.

In November 2018, Adelaide missed some traditional milestones as a baby, and when she was just 7 months old, she experienced her first seizure. Doctors would quickly determine that the seizure was a result of epilepsy. At 9 months old, Adelaide was diagnosed with Infantile Spasms (IS.)

“Oh, she was feisty as hell,” Kelly told PEOPLE just one day before her daughter’s tragic death. “She is a warrior. I have never met someone stronger in my life. She shared her opinions in her own way. She came into the world and she had a mission and a story. I’m so proud that no one will ever forget her story.”

Adelaide’s older brother Jackson endlessly served as a bright energy for his sister.

“He is what keeps me strong,” Kelly told PEOPLE. “He runs around this house and brings an energy that we need. And he needs us. We might be going through the worst thing ever, but he is the one that gets us up when we are just fighting emotionally to get out of bed.”

Miguel added: “I’m never going to ask why these things happen and oh, I’d give away all that I have to have Adelaide here. But without her condition, we would have never met the strong and amazing people we are surrounded by right now. We have been giving this platform to talk about Infantile Spasms and epilepsy. And we have been given this platform to tell people about Adelaide. And that’s exactly what we intend to do.”

Details for Adelaide’s celebration of life will be announced soon.