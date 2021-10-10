Mark Wystrach and Ty Haney welcomed their first child into the world in November 2019

Midland's Mark Wystrach and Wife Ty Haney Announce They Are Expecting Baby No. 2 in December

Mark Wystrach and Ty Haney are getting ready for baby No. 2!

Haney, 33, announced Saturday on Instagram that she and Wystrach, 41, are expecting a baby boy in December.

The post included a video of Haney bowling a strike and celebrating with the couple's first child, daughter Sundance "Sunny" Leon, 23 months, while Midland's song "Make a Little" played in the background.

"Sunny manifested a baby brother like I did this STRIKEEEE!" she wrote in the caption. "Been busy making eyeballs….and a new biz, both coming down the lane December! 💥💥💥."

Sunny was born in November 2019, just over a month after Wystrach and Haney got married after 1½ years of dating. Haney later shared on Instagram that Sunny's life began "with a bang" following "a wild and unexpected week in the hospital" for the mom-to-be before giving birth.

"Lil Baby Sunny is strong, beautiful and an absolute joy!" she wrote, in part, alongside a selfie of the trio." We've gotten a clean bill of health and we're going home tomorrow. Yeehaw! The adventure has begun!!!"

That July, Wystrach told PEOPLE that they were "thrilled and terrified" as they prepared to start "a little beautiful family together."

Wystrach's bandmate and twin brother Mike was expecting his own daughter with wife Camille at nearly the same time. It's just one of several milestones the brothers have shared.