Midland's Mark Wystrach and Wife Ty Haney Welcome Daughter Sundance Leon

Midland‘s newest junior member has arrived!

The country trio’s lead vocalist Mark Wystrach welcomed his first child with his wife, Outdoor Voices founder and CEO Ty Haney. The couple announced the birth of their baby girl on Instagram Friday.

“Sundance ‘Sunny’ Leon came into this world with a bang! It’s been a wild and unexpected week in the hospital, but we are all doing great and loving being together!” the new mom, 31, captioned a family selfie featuring their newborn.

“So grateful for our amazing doctors and nurses who have taken the best care of us and to our friends and family for all the love, prayers and support! The power of love and positivity is real,” she said. “Lil Baby Sunny is strong, beautiful and an absolute joy! We’ve gotten a clean bill of health and we’re going home tomorrow. Yeehaw! The adventure has begun!!!”

The couple confirmed their pregnancy to PEOPLE in July, with Wystrach sharing that they were “thrilled and terrified (haha) to go through this beautiful, life-changing experience and start a little beautiful family together.”

“I really do believe in timing,” Wystrach, 39, said, explaining that he and his twin brother Mike were expecting daughters around the same time. “The fact that we are both having baby girls within three weeks of each other, both getting engaged, both getting married, all at the same time — it’s pretty amazing.”

In an interview with PEOPLE on the 2019 CMA Awards red carpet earlier this month, the “Drinkin’ Problem” singer said that as a first-time dad, he was “looking most forward to getting to spend quality time at the beginning and just go through this experience one moment at a time.”

“I can’t wait to look through my daughter’s eyes in this world, and I think that’s really what’s going to be the big transformation. And you know, you gotta trust the timing of your life,” Wystrach added. “I’ve done a pretty good job of walking the line, but there’s nothing like getting ready to have a little daughter to really get you to face your shortcomings and make sure you’re the man you want your daughter to meet.”

Wystrach and Haney announced their engagement on Instagram in late May, and tied the knot this past October in an outdoor ceremony at The Contemporary Austin Laguna Gloria, followed by an evening celebration at the Hotel Saint Cecilia in Austin, Texas.

Alongside a slideshow of photos from their wedding day, the then-mom-to-be wrote, “Made it Official 💍💍. Love you Mr. Husbandry @markaroo 🍊🍊🍊”

The country singer shared his own set of images, which showed the newlyweds posing with a few family members and their dogs at the low-key, romantic event.

“Got hitched in a quiet lil ceremony today and am mighty proud & delighted to now call @ty_haney, ‘My wife’ 🍊 🍊🍊,” Wystrach captioned his post.