Baby Girl on the Way! Midland's Mark Wystrach and Fiancée Ty Haney Expecting First Child

Image zoom Mark Wystrach (R) and Ty Haney Courtesy Mark Wystrach

No time for Mark Wystrach to “Burn Out” — he’s going to be a dad!

The Midland lead vocalist, 39, and his fiancée Ty Haney are expecting their first child, a baby girl, the couple confirm to PEOPLE.

“Ty and I are going to have a beautiful baby girl in a few months — in November — and it is the most exciting thing that has happened in my life,” Wystrach tells PEOPLE. “Talk about something that makes you really take a step back and truthfully assess who you are and who you wanna be for this young little one.”

“We’re thrilled and terrified (haha) to go through this beautiful, live-changing experience and start a little beautiful family together. What a trip!” he adds.

According to the father-to-be, he and his fiancée are “both hyperactive” with “high energy,” and “much better off when we have a lot on our plates” — a perfect way to be for their newest adventure on the horizon.

“We both rise up to the challenge continually,” he says. “This is going to be our greatest challenge, but the most fulfilling, I’m sure. Probably the most scary and the most fun challenge we have ever been through.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Mark Wystrach (L) and Ty Haney

RELATED: Midland’s Jess Carson Welcomes Daughter Rosalia Jean

Even more perfect? The singer’s twin brother, Mike, is expecting a baby around the same time!

“I really do believe in timing,” Wystrach tells PEOPLE, explaining that he and his twin “have been through everything in this life together” so “the fact that we are both having baby girls within three weeks of each other, both getting engaged, both getting married, all at the same time — it’s pretty amazing.”

“I couldn’t have scripted a better way for life to play out for us,” he adds. “He’s more than just a friend — he’s my twin brother, and someone I look up to and look to for advice and friendship. It’s hard to explain just how close that relationship is. We’ve been through a lot, and I can’t wait to raise our children together.”

Speaking with Good Morning America, the mom-to-be, 30, says she’s “excited to bring a girl into the world, especially in this day and age when we’re really standing on a point of strength, and there are so many examples of strong women doing great things.”

Image zoom Ty Haney (L) and Mark Wystrach Ty Haney/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Dad-to-Be Brett Young Is Thrilled About “Little Baby Young”

Wystrach and Haney announced their engagement on Instagram in late May, with the country singer sharing a sweet slideshow of photos featuring his bride-to-be showing off her new ring.

“Popped THE QUESTION and @ty_haney had the answer I was lookin’ for !!!❤️💍 🌈 ⚡️ ❤️,” he wrote on Instagram alongside the pictures, which showed Haney cuddling the couple’s dogs, Juice and Pony, in Boulder, Colorado.

Meanwhile, Haney — founder and CEO of the clothing brand Outdoor Voices, whom Wystrach has been dating since April 2018 — shared a similar set of snaps, writing, “Pony is impressed! 💎💎💎 💥💥💥”

Wystrach told PEOPLE his proposal “kind of was unplanned and just unfolded naturally when we were barefooted and on a walk with our little puppies. It was right after a big thunderstorm, and the sun just popped [up] out of nowhere, and I knew it was a sign.”

Image zoom Midland

RELATED GALLERY: It’s a Country Baby Boom! From Jason Aldean to Thomas Rhett, See Nashville’s Newest Parents

During a PEOPLE interview on the red carpet at the 2019 CMT Awards in June, Wystrach popped a different kind of question to his Midland bandmates: guitarist Jess Carson and bass guitarist Cameron Duddy.

Getting down on one knee, he asked, “Jess, Cameron, would you guys officially be in my wedding? Be my groomsmen? And also be my bitches that will do everything that I ask because I will be a groomzilla?”

Their answer was a resounding “Yes!” — and Duddy even took it further, joking without prompt from Wystrach, “Yes, I’ll be your best man.”

While Wystrach and Haney hadn’t yet set a date for their nuptials at the time, he said they have started planning and are looking to have the wedding within the next year and a half at his family’s ranch.

Midland’s newest album, Let It Roll, drops Aug. 23, and is available for pre-order now on amazon.com.