Midland's Mark Wystrach Recalls Wife Ty Haney's 'Scary, Emergency C-Section' to Deliver Daughter

Mark Wystrach couldn’t be more grateful for the health of his wife and daughter after the latter made a “scary” entrance into the world this past fall.

In a recent interview for Big Machine Label Group, the Midland lead singer, 40, opened up about the traumatic experience that saw his wife Ty Haney undergo “a really scary, unexpected, emergency C-section” to deliver their first child, daughter Sundance Leon, this past November.

Wystrach said the procedure came as a result of a fetal-maternal hemorrhage, explaining, “We lost the baby’s heartbeat and my wife, Tyler’s, vitals were crashing.”

The country singer called the experience “the scariest moment and the worst moment and, in a weird way, the best moment of your life,” he said, getting emotional upon remembering what happened.

“When you almost lose your wife and your kid and then you don’t, and you’re surrounded by your family and your friends and your community, it kinda rearranges your priorities and makes you grow up a bunch and kind of checks your ego back,” Wystrach explained.

“It’s hard to say that but because of that experience — and we got really lucky — it’s weird how life ends up being a gift, because it teaches you the greatest lesson: That this life is a gift, and you can’t take it for granted,” he added.

Wystrach and Haney, 31, announced the birth of their baby girl Nov. 29 (the day after Thanksgiving!) on Instagram, sharing a photo of the new parents with their bundle of joy.

“Sundance ‘Sunny’ Leon came into this world with a bang! It’s been a wild and unexpected week in the hospital, but we are all doing great and loving being together!” the Outdoor Voices founder and CEO captioned her post.

“So grateful for our amazing doctors and nurses who have taken the best care of us and to our friends and family for all the love, prayers and support! The power of love and positivity is real,” Haney added. “Lil Baby Sunny is strong, beautiful and an absolute joy! We’ve gotten a clean bill of health and we’re going home tomorrow. Yeehaw! The adventure has begun!!!”

The couple got engaged in May 2019 and tied the knot that October. They confirmed Haney’s pregnancy to PEOPLE in July, with Wystrach sharing that they were “thrilled and terrified (haha) to go through this beautiful, life-changing experience and start a little beautiful family together.”

“I really do believe in timing,” he said, explaining that he and his twin brother Mike were expecting daughters around the same time. “The fact that we are both having baby girls within three weeks of each other, both getting engaged, both getting married, all at the same time — it’s pretty amazing.”

In an interview with PEOPLE on the 2019 CMA Awards red carpet in November, the “Drinkin’ Problem” singer said that as a first-time dad, he was “looking most forward to getting to spend quality time at the beginning and just go through this experience one moment at a time.”

“I can’t wait to look through my daughter’s eyes in this world, and I think that’s really what’s going to be the big transformation. And you know, you gotta trust the timing of your life,” Wystrach added. “I’ve done a pretty good job of walking the line, but there’s nothing like getting ready to have a little daughter to really get you to face your shortcomings and make sure you’re the man you want your daughter to meet.”