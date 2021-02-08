Mickey Guyton Welcomes Son Grayson: 'The Hardest and Most Beautiful Thing I Have Ever Done'

It's heaven down here — Mickey Guyton's baby boy has arrived!

The country singer, 37, welcomed her first child with attorney husband Grant Savoy, son Grayson, she announced on Instagram Monday. "The hardest and most beautiful thing I have ever done. Welcome to the world Grayson!" Guyton captioned a photo of her newborn, swaddled next to an adorable knit teddy bear.

The new mom adds, "Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning. - Psalm 30:5."

Guyton announced in August that she was expecting, writing on Instagram that "even in times of darkness, like the ones we as a society find ourselves in today, God always finds a way to shine His light on the beautiful side of life, like the miracle of life itself."

"I'm so excited to announce that I'm having a baby! My life completely changed in an instant. Literally nothing else matters," added the "Black Like Me" singer at the time. "I'm so excited and terrified all at the same time. I have no idea what I am doing but am so thankful that God chose me to be this baby's mom 😭👶🏽🤰🏾"

Guyton also posted a baby bump selfie to her Instagram Story shortly after, writing over the top, "God sent me an angel in these dark times and I am beyond grateful and terrified and all of the things."

She revealed exclusively with PEOPLE in October that her baby on the way would be a boy, calling him "an absolute miracle."

Guyton, who is one of the few Black artists in Nashville, explained how her pregnancy has weighed heavily on her: "I've seen racial injustice happen to my husband. I've had a 'Karen' falsely make claims against him and say some of the most heinous things, like the N-word. I'm growing this Black child in my belly that is going to have to face this. I pray for him."

Sharing her initial mindset when she learned her happy pregnancy news, Guyton told PEOPLE that she was "completely shocked and terrified and scared" at first.